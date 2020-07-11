UPRVUNL Assistant-Junior (JE-AE) Engineer Result 2020 check at www.uprvunl.org:

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited has been declared the UPRVUNL result notification of the post of Assistant & Junior Engineer on to the official site at www.uprvunl.org. So the candidates who applied for these posts they can check their result on to the official site. The examination was taken on the 20th and 22nd of September 2020. Now the UPRVUNL result notification is updated by the company at their official site at www.uprvunl.org.

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited is known as UPRVUNL, which is one type of organization of the Uttar Pradesh state. This UPRVUNL company is currently handling thermal power plant in the Uttar Pradesh state. The UPRVUNL now generated 4933 MW power. This is a good job opportunity for the candidates to get the job. Now it declares the UPRVUNL result notification on the official site at www.uprvunl.org.

UPRVUNL Assistant – Junior Engineer Result 2020:

Here one good news for that candidate who is applied for the posts of Assistant & Junior Engineer and appeared in this examination. Now as per the official notification of the company has been declared the notification of the result 2020 on to the official site. So the candidates are visiting the official site and download their exam result for the main portal. There is a total of 306 number of vacancies available for these posts.

After complete, the examination candidates are waiting for that examination results. So now the candidates download their UPRVUNL exam results on to the official site at www.uprvunl.org. Candidates also check their cut off marks and merit list on the main portal. The candidates who get the highest marks will be shortlisted on the merit list and call for the further selection process of the interview.

To get more information about the UPRVUNL Assistant – Junior Engineer results in 2020 shown at below.

Name of the Company : Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL)

: Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Technician Grade II Exam Type : This is written the examination.

: This is written the examination. Some vacancies : There is total 306 number of jobs available.

: There is total 306 number of jobs available. Job Location : The position located Uttar Pradesh State.

: The position located Uttar Pradesh State. Job Category : This is State government job.

: This is State government job. Post Category: UPRVUNL Assistant – Junior Engineer Result 2020

UPRVUNL Result Date: Result Declared very soon

Steps for check UPRVUNL Assistant – Junior Engineer Result 2020:

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has been announced the result notification on to the official site. So the candidates follow the steps for check their result 2020 at given below.

First candidates visit the official site uprvunl.org. Now on the home candidates click on result tab. Then click on the link “UPRVUNL AE JE Result 2020”. Now enter the required uprvunl details and click on submit button at www.uprvunl.org. Then the result will be displayed on your screen. After that save it and take a print out for the further use.

Official Site: www.uprvunl.org