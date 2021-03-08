Uppena Full Movie Download Leaked Online by Moviesda

Uppena Full Movie Download Leaked Online by Tamilrockers.

The latest Telugu movie Uppena has been leaked online by the illegal torrent website Tamilrockers. The website behind the first leak is Tamilrockers, but it is available on all other illegal piracy websites, including Telegram channels.

The romantic movie Uppena was released on 12th February 2021. It was released in Cinema halls. But the movie Uppena will also release on Netflix because the producers of the movie Uppena have sold the rights to Netflix.

Uppena Full Movie Download Leaked by Moviesda

They have sold digital streaming rights to Netflix. So, the movie Uppena will release on Netflix soon. We expect to see the romantic-drama movie Uppena on 11th April 2021. We d not know the date for sure, but it is expected only.

But the movie Uppena is already leaked, and it is available on the internet for free in HD quality. The movie Uppena was released with a superb box office collection.

It is the best romantic movie in the Telugu industry. It is the best movie to watch in this dangerous coronavirus pandemic.

Uppena has received much love from the audience even after the leak. The movie Uppena has already hit the box office collection as it made around 100 crores to date.

The budget of the movie Uppena was around 22 crores. Uppena is only available to watch in the Telugu language, but we expect the Hindi dub version to be soon available.

The movie Uppena is directed and written by Bucchi Babu Sana. Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, and Sukumar are the producers of the movie Uppena.

The lead role in the movie Uppena is playing fantastic stars such as Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

Devi Sri Prasad has given the music in the movie Uppena. There are two production companies involved in this movie Uppena that are Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Shamdat and Naveen Nooli do the cinematography and editing of Uppena. The movie Uppena was about to release on 2nd April 2020, but due to this coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, the movie Uppena was postponed.

And finally, it is released and about to release on the OTT platform Netflix. In Uppena, there are many stars, including Krithi Shetty as Sangeetha ‘Bebbamma’, Panja Vaisshnav Tej as Aasirvadham ‘Aasi’, Vijay Sethupathi as Kotagiri Sesha Raayanam, Sai Chand as Jalayya, Aasi’s father, Rajeev Kanakala as an MRO, and many more.

Find the trailer of Uppena below.

Stay tuned for the next update.