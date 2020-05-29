UPPCL Recruitment 2020 For Junior Engineer Vacancies at uppcl.org:

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited is declaring the latest UPPCL Recruitment 2020 for Junior Engineer vacancies. The official notification is available at the Uttar Pradesh PCL official portal uppcl.org, and they are inviting interested applicants to apply for it.

UPPCL Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited Name of the Region Lucknow Posts Name Junior Engineer No. of Vacancies 1196 Posts Application Fees For General/ OBC Candidates: Rs. 900/-

For SC/ ST Candidates: Rs.600/-

For PH Candidates: Rs.10/- Job Category Govt. Job Examination date Update soon Work Location Lucknow Pay Scale Rs.9,300/- to 34,800/-Per month Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website uppcl.org

UPPCL Recruitment Notification 2020:

There are around 1196 vacancies available for posts of Junior Engineer for various Department wise posts. Such posts of JE are one of the most attractive jobs, and whenever these vacancies are available, enormous numbers of candidates go on applying for it.

Total posts available here is quite a big number, and this time too, more interested applicants must be applying. For interested applicants, we are providing essential qualification criteria for Education, Age, Fees, Selection Proceedings, Application Procedures, Important Dates and much more.

Read all these details and then go to the official portal to apply for JE vacancies. To know more, visit the official portal uppcl.org and download the official UPPCL Recruitment 2020 notification.

UPPCL Recruitment 2020 Details:

UPPCL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Interested candidate’s age should be between 18 to 35 years to apply here. Those who belong to various reserved categories such as SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen will get the age relaxation as per current government rules.

To know more about various category wise years of age relaxation, refer to the official notification uppcl.org and get details.

Required Educational Qualification:

For Junior Engineer vacancies, interested applicants who have a Civil Engineering degree/ certificate for Diploma/ B.E./ B.Tech, etc. may apply. Candidates should have obtained their certificate and education from a government recognized institute or university.

Engineering fields’ vacancies require Degree through a relevant field of Engineering branch. As we all know, such JE posts are one of the most popular ones. Hence interested applicants are advised to complete various application procedures soon.

There must be a rush to apply for the UPPCL Recruitment 2020 from all over the state.

Registration Fees:

Candidates who are going to apply for this notification, need to pay the registration fees as per their category. For various reserved as well as unreserved categories, some prices are different. Here are several category-wise details for fees payment:

For General/ OBC Candidates: 900/- rupees

For SC/ ST Candidates: 600/- rupees

For PH Candidates: 10/- rupees

For paying the registration fees, various payment modes are available. Aspirants may pay as per their choice mode and complete all the payment procedures before the last date. Moreover, candidates must keep the Challan/ Payment Receipt with them throughout various procedures related to this recruitment.

Selection Procedures:

The Uttar Pradesh PCL officials shall schedule various selection procedures to select the most eligible candidates. There will be Written Test, Computer Based Test, Personal Interview, Document Verification, etc. procedures.

For the written examination, the UPPCL official portal shall release Admit Card, and then candidates can download it easily from the portal uppcl.org. Also, essential details related to the test such as Written Test Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Time Duration, Venue, etc. shall release through the same site.

After these procedures are over, the official site shall release the Merit List containing names of selected candidates. From then on, only selected candidates will have to appear for final procedures.

Pay Scale:

Shortlisted candidates who finally get their jobs as Junior Engineer in UPPPCL, will receive their salary as per current pay band rules. Here, UPPCL will provide an amount between 9,300/- to 34,800/- rupees per month.

Important Dates:

Steps To Apply For UPPCL Recruitment 2020:

First of all, visit the official UPPCL web portal, e., uppcl.org/en On the Home Page, Search for “Vacancy/ Results” link. Click on that link. A new link opens. Search for the official notification. Download it and read all the instructions from it. Then Go to Apply Online Link. Fill the application form as per the mentioned guidelines. Enter all the required details for your education etc. Pay registration fees. Complete all required application procedures. Get a print of the form.

Official Site: www.uppcl.org/en