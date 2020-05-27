UPPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Apply at uppcl.org:

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited is declaring its latest UPPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 through official portal uppcl.org. They are offering various Electrical Trainee vacancies into Junior Engineer posts and invites applicants for it.

The UP Power Corporation Limited is the official department that provides electricity all over the state. They keep releasing such notifications to recruit young and fresh applicants into their departments. This would be a great opportunity to get jobs in UP in the leading government sector.

Here, interested applicants can get details regarding education, age, important dates, application procedures, and much more related to the UPPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020. Read all these details first and then eligible candidates can apply via the official portal uppcl.org.

To know more, go to the UPPCL official site uppcl.org and get details from the official notification.

UPPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 226 Posts

Name Wise Vacancies: Junior Engineer – Electrical Trainee

Posts’ Details:

For UP Power Corporation Limited:

Junior Engineer – Electrical (Trainee) Posts:

Total 71 Posts

For UP Power Transmission Corporation Limited:

Junior Engineer – Electrical (Trainee) Posts:

Total of 155 Posts

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested applicants must have obtained their Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a government recognized institute/ polytechnic/ university. Candidates must have completed their Diploma education through a regular course, those who completed it through Distance Learning Mode are not allowed in the UPPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020.

Along with that, candidates should also have knowledge of Hindi – Devnagri Script as well as must have passed the SSC with the same subject.

Age Limit:

To apply for Junior Engineer posts, applicants’ age should be between 18 to 40 years as on 1st July 2020. Those who belong to various reserved categories such as SC/ ST/ OBC/ Ex-Servicemen will receive age relaxation into their upper age limit.

Registration Fees:

For applying to the JE-Trainee posts, candidates need to pay the registration fees as per following details:

For SC/ ST Domicile of UP Candidates: 600/- rupees

For General/ OBC/ Ex-Servicemen of UP Candidates: 900/- rupees

For Physically Handicapped Candidates: 10/- rupees

For Other than UP Candidates, All Categories: 900/- rupees

Candidates need to pay the registration fees via ATM cum Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking etc. modes of payment. Also, candidates may pay via SBI Bank Challan which can be downloaded from the official portal and download it at the nearest State Bank of India. Also, aspirants should note that the fee is non-refundable.

UPPCL Selection Procedures:

As this is the government jobs recruitment notification, there will be huge numbers of interested applicants who are going to apply. It will be quite difficult to select the most available ones amongst them all. For that, the UPPCL officials shall conduct various selection procedures.

There will be Written Test, Computer Based Test, Document Verification selection procedures.

Written Test:

The written test will be held at Varanasi, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Noida/ Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut cities.

The Electricity Service Commission shall release further details regarding the test, soon.

The paper would be of 200 Marks and a total time duration of 3 hours will be provided. There will be a total of 200 questions in the journal viz. 150 related to Engineering (Electrical) Subject whereas remaining items will be 20- General Knowledge/ General Awareness, 20- Reasoning, and 10- General Hindi.

As per the paper style and syllabus, candidates need to prepare for the exam. For each correct answer applicant will be rewarded with one mark whereas each wrong answer shall deduct 0.25 mark.

Those who get more than 30% Marks in the written test, shall be considered as qualified for further procedures.

Important Details:

At the time of the written examination, applicants must carry their Admit Card along with original ID proof, age proof, etc. documents. Otherwise, those who do not have these documents, shall not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Personal Interview:

After qualifying into the Written Test, shortlisted candidates will receive call letters for the Personal Interview. At last, selected aspirants shall get Job Allotment Letters for the Trainee posts.

Steps To Apply for UPPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020:

Candidates need to refer to the official UPPCL portal. The official site is: uppcl.org Go to the official website and search for the official notification. Read all the instructions in it. Then go to the Apply Online link. Enter all the details in it. Pay the fees and get Challan. Also, upload the required educational documents. After filling the form, click on the Submit button. Get a copy of the filled

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Applying Online: 8th October 2020

Closing Date for Applying Online: 31st October 2020

Commencing of Written Test: November 2020

Official Site: www.uppcl.org