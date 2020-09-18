UPPCL Account Clerk Recruitment 2020 | Apply Online For 102 Lekha Lipik Posts Official Website @uppcl.org

The official notification for UPPCL Account Clerk Recruitment 2020 for 102 Lekha Lipik Posts is now available for all the interested and eligible candidates. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited Bharti is released on the official website i.e. www.uppcl.org or www.upenergy.in.

UPPCL Lekha Lipik Recruitment Details are officially released and the candidates who are interested in applying for it will find this article helpful. It will surely be amazing news for all the commerce graduates who are currently seeking for a job in the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.

The UPPCL recruitment board invites applications from all the commerce students who have completed their graduation from a recognized university or institute. The age limit of the applicants must be ranging between 21 to 40 years. But there will be some age limit relaxation for the reserved category applicants.

As you now know that the official notification for UPPCL Account Clerk Recruitment 2020 is out, it will be beneficial for you to read it thoroughly.

Reading the official notification will not only provide an overall detailed idea about the UPPCL Account Clerk Recruitment Examination to the candidates but also it will help to get a more clear idea of the application process.

We recommend you should go through the official notification to know about the opening and closing dates to apply for the Account Clerk post. The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited is currently inviting applications for a total number of 102 vacancies through directly recruiting the best and most eligible candidates.

The recruitment process will follow the Group-C through a competitive examination through which the applicants with relevant educational qualifications and skills will be selected on the basis of the marks scored in the examination.

The candidates or aspirants who happen to be interested in UPPCL Account Clerk Bharti can be able to apply online to make the most out of this opportunity. The starting date to apply for UPPCL Account Clerk Recruitment 2020 is 06-09-2020. While the applicants must apply and submit their registration details on or before 27-10-2020.

All the interested candidates are requested to submit their registration details through the official website only. No other means of registration will be accepted by the authorities of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.

The only thing that you will have to make sure is that you are eligible enough to apply for the post of Account Clerk at UPPCL. Let us now move forward to know more about it.

UPPCL Official Notification For Account Clerk Recruitment 2020

The Uttar Prades Power Corporation Limited is now recruiting the bright, young, and talented commerce graduates for 102 numbers of total vacancies in various departments. Candidates who are interested in applying for this amazing job opportunity can refer to the official notification to know everything about the recruitment process.

There is a category-wise distribution of vacant posts for the UPPCL Lekha Lipik Bharti. It is among the best chances to get a secure job in the power sectors in the state of Uttar Pradesh. So candidates who have completed their graduation and are looking for power sector jobs can surely apply for the UPPCL Account Clerk Recruitment 2020.

It is essential for the aspirants to meet up all the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limitations, etc, in order to apply for the post of Account Clerk in UPPCL. You must have to consider each and every detail that the official notification informs before applying for UPPCL Job Vacancies.

All the eligible candidates will have to visit the official website in order to apply for the post of Account Clerk UPPCL Lekha Lipik Online. But the only thing candidates want to keep in mind is to apply through the official website before the last date. The last date or closing date for the application process is 27 October 2020.

So you will have to submit the registration details, pay the application fees, and download or printout the application form as soon as the application process starts on 06 October 2020.

Process To Apply Online For UPPCL Account Clerk (Lekha Lipik) Recruitment 2020

Well, if you do not have any clue about how you can be able to apply for the UPPCL Account Clerk Recruitment 2020 then you do not have to worry about it at all. We are going to provide you a step by step guide with the help of which you can understand the application process and submit your registration details through the official website.

You need to keep all the required documents with you before you start the process to apply for UPPCL Account Clerk Lekha Lipik Post. The steps that applicants should follow carefully are as follows:

Step 1: First of all, visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited i.e. www.uppcl.org

Step 2: Click on the “Vacancy/Results” link on the homepage and then click on “UPPCL Apply Online For The Post Of “Lekha Lipik” Against ADVT. No. 06/VSA/2020/LL”

Step 3: Download and read the official notification carefully and then click on “I Agree” and “Start” button

Step 4: Insert all the details asked on the webpage and get the User ID and Password

Step 5: Then you have to enter Personal details, Educational details, Upload photograph, signature, etc.

Step 6: After verifying all the details, you need to pay the application fees and download the e-receipt

Step 7: Click on “Submit” to submit your application form

Step 8: Download or take a printout of the application form for future usage