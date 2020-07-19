Upload: A series with the technological projection of a possible future

Amazon Prime Video



The new Amazon Prime Video series, Upload, raises a not too distant future in terms of time (2033), but neither in terms of its viability. Without a doubt, it is interesting – and alarming – to see the approaches of the series in this sense since the future it shows is dystopian, but not far-fetched – which makes it perhaps more disturbing.

The series, starring Robbie Amelly Andy Allo, premiered a few days ago and has immediately captivated people and strangers. In addition to that the plot is an attractive mix of science fiction show (like Black Mirror), with a romantic comedy and touches of thrillerIt is very captivating the vision of a future that at first glance makes us laugh, but at the same time leaves us thinking about the implications of what we are already seeing in the technology industry today.

The first thing that stands out is the existence of autonomous cars as a standard in the city of Los Angeles, where the central character Nathan Brown (played by Amelly) lives – and dies. These vehicles they are much more stylized than what we have seen of Waymo for the moment, but they don’t stray far from reality. Autonomous cars in Upload they have controls to prioritize the safety of passengers or the safety of potential pedestrians. As far as the characters say, these cars are very safe – except for the case of Brown’s vehicle, who, in addition, in a scene prior to his accident, hacked the car to drive it as if it were a video game. It is interesting to see that the traffic policeman who stops the hacked car is actually a drone with a screen showing the policeman who will be in a safe location, of course.

After these scenes of autonomous cars, we were struck by the screens of everyday devices – such as a laptop or telephones – which are virtual. That is, there are no screens, but, for example, from a bracelet that functions as the smartphone, the image of the interlocutor or what would be the phone’s screen in the space in the form of the one that is made is projected. in the hand of the person who wears the bracelet. This technology also allows video-free calls to be taken, in which users speak directly to the wristband – which, of course, reminds us of more sophisticated wearables

from the actuality. These “phones” have all kinds of applications, for example the use of Nitely, which is nothing else but a Tinder or any other application to meet people but in the future. And, as in that iconic chapter of Black Mirror, all users can rate and receive star ratings in the app. It is interesting how the series proposes the use of sexual protection, since the only protection that people need to have sex is a device that is placed on the chest and in which the other must give express consent before having sex – What we don’t know, however, is what kind of physical protection that device provides.

In that dystopian, but possible future, I was struck by the fact that there are people on the streets or public transport wearing face masks, something that will surely be common as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that we are suffering. However, this series was filmed in 2019, so its vision of the future, although it is born entirely from fiction, unfortunately is already quite close to reality.

It is also interesting how the series raises a future where large companies from all industries begin to merge with each other. So, we have as a result a company called Oscar Mayer-Intel – whose motto is in a great dark humor: Pushing the boundaries of meat – something that combines meat handling with processors and you’re testing the possibility of cloning the body of a upload, to do a download and give physical life back to someone who has died but lives in a virtual world.

It also highlights the name of an airline they use in the series: Frontier Spirit United. The fictitious company would involve the merger of two airlines with a telephone operator and the most wonderful thing is that you can make a trip from New York to Los Angeles in just 30 minutes.

Also striking is a company dedicated to creating virtual snacks called Nokia Taco Bell, although personally the so-called Gordita Crunch, virtual or non-virtual, does not strike me in the least. Another interesting merger that the series raises is a company called Google Samsung, which within its portfolio highlights the creation of food using a 3D printer. It doesn’t fancy it either, but it could be the way to end famine in the world.

Finally, there is the existence of various virtual universes where a upload you can spend the rest of your existence. The way the living coexist with the uploads (the consciences of the dead that inhabit these virtual worlds) is through virtual reality, with glasses very similar to those Oculus Quest that already exist today. There are even diving suits with which you can share intimate moments.

Of course, life after death is not cheap, but there seem to be many options. The first one that shows us, which is where the protagonist of the series ends, is a world called Lakeview (yes, its main feature is that it is facing a virtual lake) and the parent company of this company is called Horizen (which inevitably Makes you think of Verizon, but it might just be looking for three feet for the cat.) But it is not the only site available. There is also the universe created by Panera Facebook (interesting fusion) called Aeon and that it is a virtual casino that never rests. But if yours is contact with nature, there is the Nat Geo-Instagram Safari option, in which you end up living in the African savannah smelling of an elephant. Another option, which the series does not show us, but does mention is Apple’s Cove, a site owned by Apple and that, surely, will be quite exclusive.

Maybe they will give us a vision of that option in a second season of Upload.

