Upgrade your AirPods for wireless charging for just $ 20

In itself it is difficult to accept to buy some Apple AirPods having so many more affordable alternatives. But paying an extra $ 40 to have the wireless charging case included, or even another $ 79 to buy that case separately, is frankly too much.

That said, wireless charging is great. My phone charges wirelessly, the same as my watch. I am very spoiled, but I do want my AirPods to also charge someone wirelessly. But do I really have to give Apple more money to get it?

The answer is no, you don’t have to. I’ve discovered third-party made alternatives, all priced between $ 20 and $ 30. I’ve done basic testing so I can’t speak for the long term, but if you lost your case and need a replacement or want to upgrade for wireless charging, these are definitely much more affordable options than what Apple offers you.

Don’t have a Qi charging pad yet? There are millions of options, but don’t pay more than $ 10. For example, this pad . With this you will be covered.

Then take a look at these wireless charging cases. If you find one you like better, please tell us in the comments.

Blandstrs Although sold by a company called Blandstrs, this product is not branded. But it does have something that you can’t find in any other AirPods case: multiple LED charge states. It has three on the front; they light up in red, blue or green, depending on the amount of power in the case. Other simple yet clever design features: a flat bottom that allows the case to lift up and grooves on the sides that make it less slippery. It’s a bit taller than Apple’s case and therefore still perfect for your pocket.

TBGHz If you want a case that is virtually indistinguishable from Apple’s, look no further. The only physical difference here, practically, is the pairing button, which is on the front rather than the back. But, it also has a battery just over 450 mAh, which gives you at least five charges of the headphones.

NeotrixQI This is a different approach: a case for your existing case. You just slide your case into the new case and voila. In theory, this should be a more reliable option, as you don’t have to worry about individual AirPods not charging properly; the original case will continue to take care of that. Instead, the only job of the new “case” is to supply power to the case you already have, which is done when you place it in a pad Qi charge. The downside, of course, is that it makes it very bulky: The A5-W is perhaps 50 percent larger than Apple’s case. Fortunately, it still fits in your pocket, just not that comfortable. And remember, esyte is not a replacement, it doesn’t have a battery itself, it just adds charge to your current case. It usually costs $ 28, but right now it’s a bit cheaper.

