UPDATE: Oprah Adds $10 Million To Food Funds; Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs & Apple Commit $12 Million For Launch Of America’s Food Fund

UPDATE: Oprah Winfrey simply dedicated to donate $1 Million to assist these dealing with meals insecurity as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, with $1 Million going to assist the America’s Food Fund launch. Add that to a different $9 million she’s donating to different meals causes, and that’s an extremely beneficiant dedication for a single particular person.

EARLIER: Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and Apple, and the Ford Basis have helped launch America’s Food Fund with $12 million in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The initiative can be hosted by social fundraising platform GoFundMe and can profit World Central Kitchen (WCK) and Feeding America. Earlier this week, Oprah Winfrey mentioned the initiative’s launch with Chef José Andrés and Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot on the Apple + sequence Oprah Talks COVID-19.

Per the announcement, America’s Food Fund will deal with the difficulty of meals entry in the USA and can present funding aid to each organizations in furthering their missions to feed the nation’s most weak populations impacted by COVID-19, together with kids who depend on college lunch applications, low-income households, the aged, and people dealing with job disruptions.

Andrés based World Central Kitchen in 2010 and since then it has been on the forefront of urgently offering meals to individuals in want within the wake of artificial and pure disasters around the globe. WCK started their COVID-19 aid efforts by deploying their meals first responders to distribute recent meals to cruise ship passengers underneath quarantine, and have since expanded this mission to feed weak communities and frontline medical professionals via cellular distributions, restaurant companions and extra.

“In instances of want, a plate of meals is each important nourishment and a message of hope from the neighborhood, that we care and we’re right here to be sure that tomorrow, issues can be higher,” stated Andrés. “Now greater than ever – for our frontline heroes, our most weak neighbors, and our out-of-work restaurant employees – WCK is ready to be sure that meals is a part of the answer.”

“On behalf of Feeding America, I want to thank Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and Tim Cook dinner for his or her generosity and assist, which is able to assist our community of meals banks present meals and different assets to communities impacted by this disaster,” stated Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Previous to the COVID-19 pandemic, 37 million individuals on this nation didn’t have constant entry to nutritious meals – together with 11 million kids and 5.5 million seniors. These numbers are shortly rising, and it’s essential that we rally collectively as a nation to assist our neighbors throughout this time of nice want.”

Laurene Powell Jobs

Rex/Shutterstock



Feeding America is the nation’s largest hunger-relief group, serving greater than 40 million People yearly via their community of 200 meals banks and 60,000 meals pantries and meal applications with a presence in each neighborhood in the USA. Their COVID-19 Response Fund was launched to assist allow member meals banks with the power to safe the assets they should proceed operations, whereas modifying their distribution strategies in accordance with well being and security laws throughout this time of extremely elevated demand.

Mentioned DiCaprio: “Within the face of this disaster, organizations like World Central Kitchen and Feeding America have impressed us all with their unwavering dedication to feed essentially the most weak individuals in want. I thank them for his or her tireless work on the frontlines, they deserve all of our assist.”

Mentioned Powell Jobs: “We’re within the midst of a nationwide emergency, and it is important we prioritize essentially the most pressing wants. With thousands and thousands dropping their jobs and applications like college lunches in jeopardy, ensuring People aren’t going hungry is of the utmost urgency. America’s Food Fund helps glorious applications which are ready to help within the disaster now.”

Mentioned Apple CEO Tim Cook dinner: “Nobody might be effectively in the event that they’re not effectively fed, and we will solely overcome this disaster if we be sure that each individual has the necessities that they should take care of themselves, their households and the weak individuals of their lives. World Central Kitchen and Feeding America do heroic work, and if there may be any lesson on this time that we should spend aside, it’s that we’re stronger and extra resilient after we assist each other.”

Final week, Oprah Winfrey launched the fund with a dialog with Andrés and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot to study extra about their work on the frontlines for her sequence “Oprah Talks COVID-19,” which is on the market to observe at no cost on Apple TV+.