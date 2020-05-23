Upcoming Web Series: These web series will make the digital world even more interesting.

Upcoming Web Series: In this phase of OTT, the web series hangs up and is speaking to everyone. Not only children and youth, but people of any age also have not survived the magic of web series. The popularity of the web series can be gauged from the fact that the web series, which came into vogue last year, is ready to rock its new season this year. Apart from the new season, many new web series is also coming to entertain the viewers. Let’s have a look at some web series and digital films released in February.

‘regret’

Amazon Prime Video This web series, released on February 7, is a black comedy thriller. The main character of the story is named Nakula whose sole purpose is to eliminate himself. Even after several unsuccessful suicide attempts, he does not succeed in his cause and finally decides to live. The interesting thing is that when he decides to live, then a woman named Upadhyay gets a contract to kill him. After this, a game of cat and mouse starts. This is all going to be very funny.

Sperm

This web series, being made on a sensitive issue like sterilization, will be released on February 5 on Zee-5. This web series will make the audience laugh even though it is based on the Sirius issue. Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Sheetal Thakur will be seen in the lead roles. While talking about sperm in an interview, Zee-5 programming head Aparna Achrekar said that this web series is full of twists and turns and will make the audience laugh and laugh.

Taj Mahal 1989

This is the first project ‘Taj Mahal 1989’ after coming together with Netflix and Viacom. This web series is based on a love story revolving around the Taj Mahal. The star cast of the series is quite interesting. The film Gully Boy fame Sheeba Chadha, along with the Sacred Games fame Neeraj Kabi, will also be seen playing the lead role in the web series by well-known Marathi film actress Geetanjali Kulkarni. It will be released on 14 February.

It has been in Kolkata

Alt Balaji is also not going to lag behind in the web series race. ‘It Happened in Kolkata’ will be released on 14 February. In this web series of TV actor Karan Kundra, a 60-70s love story will be shown. Now, to see how much viewers like the web series woven in the background of Kolkata?

Operation bird

Operation Parinde is an original film of Zee 5 based on the Satya incident. It is an action thriller film based on the most contralateral jailbreak case in the history of India. This web series makes us aware of true events. Most of its shoots have been done in Bathinda and Mumbai. This web series will be released on 28 February.