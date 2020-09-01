Upcoming surprises from Apple and Trump’s war on Huawei

EverythingApplePro



This week the Apple developer event was held, WWDC 2020. But leaving behind iOS 14 and the rest of the operating systems, the company has a promising future of releases that will arrive this fall.



The products we can expect, almost certainly, are the iPhone 12, he Apple Watch Series 6 and new Macs to show off the operating system Big sur. However, in this last topic we would have to make a parenthesis, as one of the most important announcements of Apple was the abandonment of Intel to use its own processors for the Mac.

As with the iPhone and iPad, which use Apple processors, the Mac will use chips created by the company itself with the promise of better performance, greater power savings and closer integration with the iPhone, iPad and all other Apple products.

The company is still expected to launch some Mac models with Intel processors this year, but if you want to buy a Mac it may be worth waiting a bit, because the first ones with the Apple processor would arrive before the end of the year.

Huawei in trouble – again

The government of Donald Trump assures that Huawei is wholly owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

On this occasion, the Pentagon is the body that would have made the finding, and this would allow the Trump administration to declare a national emergency and penalize Huawei, and a total of 20 companies that are on the list.

At the moment, this is just a report, and it comes just when the company has released new updates to its operating system and maintains its cell phone launch schedule.

Trump suspends work visas

Now we put Huawei aside, but we continue with the US government that this week temporarily suspended the granting of certain work visas, which in particular affects and has annoyed Silicon Valley companies, as they try to bring foreign talent to the country to maintain their high competitiveness.

The government executive order was created to create more job opportunities for Americans. It is calculated that this measure would affect at least half a million foreigners in the country.

Google will delete your history

This week Google has given us good news, because the company decided that automatically your location history, Web activity and browsing, as well as the YouTube history will disappear after 18 months, although the measure applies to new users.

If you are a current user, you always have the option to configure your history to be deleted after collecting information for three months. This is an important step for the privacy of users, who increasingly doubt the security of their data in the hands of Internet companies.

Hulu



Happy LGBT + Pride

This weekend the virtual celebrations for LGBT + Pride begin and that is why at CNET Pop we want to recommend you Love, Victor. A Hulu series that premiered last week on the Hulu platform streaming.

It’s about a spin-off set in the world of Love, Simon, a movie from a couple of years ago, and basically it tells us the story of Victor, a teenager who, along with the rest of his family, moves to Atlanta, is new to school, he must make new friends, but also tries to explore his sexuality and to find a way to explain to his family and people around him that he is gay.

It’s one of those cute, very romantic (of course Victor likes a boy from his school) series, the kind that you watch episode after episode, with a catchy soundtrack, endearing characters, and lots of educational value. You can read the review of Love, Victor and our interview with Ana Ortiz.