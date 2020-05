SECRET NUMBER has revealed first member JINNY.

The women will probably be debuting with “Who Dis?“, and whereas the video is brief, JINNY overtakes the viewers together with her charisma. She’s the rapper of the group that’s gifted at each composing and lyric writing. She can be fluent in English.

“Who Dis?” will probably be launched on the 19th at 6PM KST. Take a look at JINNY’s teaser video above and her teaser picture beneath!