Upcoming boy group OUI Boys delay release of pre-debut performance video

Upcoming boy group OUI Boys are delaying the release of their pre-debut performance video.

The OUI Leisure idol group had been set to greet followers with a model new YouTube channel and pre-debut performance video on Could 15, however the label has introduced the opening of OUI Boys’ YouTube channel has been postponed. The label said, “We want to apologize to followers ready for the performance video to be launched as we speak with the opening of the OUI Boys channel. Please proceed to point out help and curiosity in OUI Boys, who’ll present higher movies and lots of content material sooner or later.”

OUI Boys consists of former X1 member Kim Yo Han, JBJ‘s Kim Dong Han, Rainz‘ Jang Dae Hyun, 1THE9‘s Yongha and Junseo, and ‘Produce x 101‘ and ‘YG Treasure Field‘ contestant Kang Seok Hwa.

Keep tuned for updates on OUI Boys.