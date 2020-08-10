Up to three million dollars will charge each actor of “Friends” for new filming

The filming of the special that will bring together the six stars of “Friends” was delayed once again by HBO Max due to the global crisis unleashed by the coronavirus.

US media such as Variety or The Hollywood Reporter today detailed this new postponement of the recording of the highly anticipated meeting of “Friends”, which was originally going to be shot in March.

Due to the pandemic, which led the film and television industry to lower the blind entirely, production was delayed until May, and thereafter, it was thought in August to enter the set.

Finally, filming in August will not be possible either and, for now, HBO Max has limited itself to postponing the recording without setting a new date.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, who were the six protagonists of “Friends”, will be part of this special along with the creators of this comedy, David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

Each of the actors will charge between US $ 2.5 and US $ 3 million to participate in this meeting.

Although millions of “Friends” fans have yearned for new episodes of the series for years, this special reunion would not be a fictional episode as such but rather a “flashback” style show with interviews with the cast.

Until very recently, “Friends” was broadcast on Netflix, but Warner did not hesitate to spend more than US $ 400 million last summer to recover it and integrate it as one of the diamonds of the HBO Max platform.

“Friends”, which premiered on September 22, 1994, closed ten hit seasons in 2004 after 236 episodes on the air.

But comedy remains a phenomenon for countless fans around the world who are still willing to watch, over and over again on reruns or on digital platforms, the New York stories of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross.