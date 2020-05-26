उत्तर प्रदेश विवाह अनुदान योजना 2020 ऑनलाइन आवेदन | UP Shadi Anudan Yojana Apply Online:

It is a financial assistance scheme for women. State Government of Uttar Pradesh did launch this helpful scheme of Vivah Hetu Anudan Yojana. In this scheme, the government will be providing financial support and assistance to the women for marriage. But the government will only help those women who belong to the poor family. There will also be medical assistance that the government will provide to those women in need.

During the earlier days, the scheme “Vivah Anudan Yojana” does have the name of “Shadi-Bimari Yojana”. But there were so many schemes that have to discontinue in the budget of 2014-15. The main goal of the scheme is to bring a positive change in the entire state. So people will be happier after a girl child is born to the family. There will be financial support to the family when it comes to the marriage of the girl.

UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2020

The scheme also looks forward to discouraging any minor girl marriages that are happening at some places in the state. Uttar Pradesh Government encourages marriages only after the girl has the legal age of marriage. In order for people to apply for this helpful scheme, there are some eligibility norms that the applicant should know.

If you do not know the eligibility criteria and other details about the Uttar Pradesh Vivah Anudan Yojana. Then you will not have to worry about anything at all. Because we are going to provide you every little information about the scheme so that you can get the most benefits out of it. You will just have to go through the end of the article in order to get all the knowledge before being a part of the scheme. Also, the article will guide you about how you can apply for a helpful scheme.

Benefits of UP Vivah Anudan Yojana:

The Uttar Pradesh Vivah Anudan Yojana will especially be helpful for the marriage of the women who belong to the poor family. There are so many benefits to the scheme but you need to have the information regarding the entire scheme. It will be more beneficial for you to have knowledge about the scheme and its benefits. So that you be able to decide whether you want to be a part of the scheme or not.

The UP Vivah Hetu Yojana will encourage the birth of a girl child and it will provide financial support at the time of the marriage. Here are the benefits that the scheme will be able to provide to all the applicants and participants.

The government of Uttar Pradesh will provide families that are below the poverty line with the financial assistance of Rs. 20,000.

The eligible applicant will also be receiving medical assistance with a support of Rs. 10,000

Features Of The Scheme:

Well, the scheme surely is beneficial for the families who are in need. The government authorities are ready to support the people financially for marriage expenditures. If you want to be a part of the Uttar Pradesh Vivah Anudan Yojana and accept the financial support from the government. Then you have to read all the features of the scheme to understand it better.

The features of the Uttar Pradesh Vivah Hetu Anudan Yojana are as follows:

The government will support financially to those families who are not capable enough to conduct the marriage of their daughter. Families who are not financially competent will not get the benefit of this scheme.

A maximum of 2 daughters will be eligible to apply for the marriage grant per family.

The UP Vivah Anudan Yojana is for the daughters who are more than 18 years old.

This marriage grant scheme will be able to help all the 2 lakh households families who happen to be the low-income families in the state.

The financial provision of 400 Crores will be taken into account for this scheme.

All the District Magistrates will direct the people consistently through the means of video conferencing. Also, they will talk about the comprehensive overview of current progress.

Eligibility Criteria For Vivah Anudan Yojana:

It is sure that you will have to be fulfilling all the criteria and norms in order to be eligible for being the applicant of the scheme. The eligibility criteria for the Uttar Pradesh Shadi Anudan Yojana is as follows:

First of all, the applicant must be the resident of Uttar Pradesh State.

Secondly, the annual income of the applicant’s family requires to be not more than Rs. 46,080 per annum for Rural area and Rs. 56,460 per annum for Urban area.

All the categories of applicants such as SC, ST, OBC, Minority, and General class person who belongs to the family living below the poverty line are eligible for the benefits of the scheme.

योजना का नाम उत्तर प्रदेश विवाह अनुदान योजना आरम्भ की गयी मुख्यमंत्री आदित्य नाथ जी के द्वारा सहायता धनराशि 51,000 रूपये लाभार्थी उत्तर प्रदेश की कन्याये ऑफिसियल वेबसाइट http://shadianudan.upsdc.gov.in/

Documents You Will Need For Vivah Anudan Yojana:

If you want to be an applicant of the Uttar Pradesh Vivah Anudan Yojana. Then you will require to have the following documents.

Both bride and groom Birth Certificate

Aadhaar card

Community Certificate

Income Certificate

Address Proof (Voter ID & Ration Card)

Wedding Card

Bank Passbook along with bank account details

Individual Passport size photograph and after marriage needs to submit the joint photograph

Widow or Handicapped Certificate If Any.

Uttar Pradesh Vivah Anudan Scheme Apply Online:

In order to register yourself for Uttar Pradesh Vivah Anudan Yojana, you will just have to follow these short and simple steps. There is no need to worry about anything at all if you are going to apply for the scheme. Each and every person residing in the state of Uttar Pradesh can be able to apply online to accept the financial support for the marriage. Here are the steps to apply for the scheme.

First of all, you will need a laptop or computer with a stable active internet connection

Once you will open the web browser, visit the Shadi Anudan Website.

Click on the “New Registration” link after selecting your eligibility criteria on the home page of the website

Now, you will just have to fill the appropriate details in the application form. Such as Date of Marriage, Name, Aadhar No., Residential Details, Personal Details, Annual Income Details, Bank Account Details, etc.

After filling in all the essential and mandatory details, you will then have to click on the “Submit” button.

That’s all, your registration for the Uttar Pradesh Shadi Anudan Yojana will be successful. You will also receive an acknowledgment number as the confirmation message for submission. The total amount of marriage grants that will be permitted to the applicant will be directly transferred to their bank accounts. You can also visit the help section on the main website if you have any queries or doubt regarding the Uttar Pradesh Vivah Anudan Yojana.