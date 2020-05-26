UP Scholarship 2020: Eligibility Criteria, How to Apply and How to check UP Scholarship Status 2020

Scholarship Program of UP State Government has declared the news about the 2020 year’s scholarship Scheme. This Scholarship by the UP Government was declared every year at this time. Here we are talking about the UP

Scholarship program and we will cover certain points about the UP Scholarship 2020 that will inform you everything about the scholarship program.

About UP Scholarship 2020

UP Scholarship is a Yearly program that is run by the Government for Post and Pre Metric Candidates. For the year 2020, the UP Scholarship Payment of Scholarship has been started. scholarship.up.nic.in from this website you can apply for the UP Scholarship program.

Though scholarship.up.nic.in URL Candidate who has applied for the Scholarship they can see the status of their Scholarship. This is the Official site for Scholarship Application, Payment for Application and to Check Scholarship status of UP Scholarship Program.

UP Scholarship is the biggest financial support scheme for their state students. The government supports this scholarship and they motivate students for higher studies. Students of every category can apply for UP Scholarship. Right now, 2019-20 year is running for UP Scholarship. Every year UP Government runs this scholarship program successfully, and Lakhs of UP State student Apply for the Scholarship and they get online payment in their Bank Account for further studies.

UP Scholarship Status 2020

Now, we will see a brief about UP Scholarship Status for the year 2020 program. UP Government scheme for the scholarship is disclosed every year. This time for 2020 they have already started application acceptance by Official Website.

Official Website for UP Scholarship: scholarship.up.nic.in

For the Pre-Metric and Post-Metric level, UP State provides scholarships to students. Who has already filed the scholarship application while the program was announced, for them scholarship documents verification was done and

Scholarship payment was started. By the time when they get the application for the scholarship, then they verify the document and then they release the scholarship payment for UP Scholarship Program.

UP Scholarship Status 2020 through PFMS website

Here, you will get a tiny basic idea about UP Scholarship Status. Here, we bring for you the “how to” part, which is useful for those who are visiting the scholarship website for the first time to get the scholarship.

We will introduce you useful website for UP Scholarship, there you can track the progress of your scholarship application. So, by the confirmation and status, you will know your Application for Scholarship was accepted or rejected. Then you can take further steps to reconsider the scholarship program. If you have Registration ID and Password with you then you will understand the following procedure.

Below steps will help you to check the UP Scholarship Status 2020.

Let’s brief you about PFMS Website; this website is the official state government website. Through this website, you can check the Payment status of UP Scholarship and you can check UP Scholarship status after applying for a scholarship.

Step – 1

You have to Open PFMS Website. To open the PFMS Website you have to visit pfms.nic.in URL. It will redirect on the Home page of the PFMS Website.

Step – 2

Now, you can see Know Your Payment option, It is the third option on the Homepage. Click on “Know Your Payment” and it will redirect on a new tab.

Step – 3

On the Required field of the Know your Payment Page, the candidate has to enter the bank details that they have provided for UP Scholarship.

Enter asked Bank Details and then you can check UP Scholarship Payment Status online via Payment by Account Number. For your comfort, Page will ask you Bank Name, Account Number, and Captcha code. So be ready with these details.

Step – 4

After entering the complete bank details you have to click on the search button. Before clicking on the Search button candidates must have to check that Filled details by them are correct or not. So check first and then click on the search button. If your details are correct then entered UP Scholarship Form will show you correct data of your Payment status.

Step – 5

What if the data that you have entered is incorrect? If you enter the wrong data by mistake then the Website page will show you the “No Records Found” Message.

Now we will see the next information, which is about to check the status of the UP Scholarship Scheme.

Status of Scholarship you can check via the official website, this website is mentioned above, but for your reference, we have put URL again.

UP Scholarship Official Website: s cholarship.up.nic.in

Through this website, you can check various UP Scholarship Status for your Application. Status such as Registration, Final Submission, and Status at Institution Level, Account Verification Status, and Security Result you can check via the official website.

If you are new on the Official UP Scholarship Portal, then don’t worry, we have made a small guide for you. This guide will show you a few steps about how to check the UP Scholarship Status 2020.

So, follow the below steps to check the UP Scholarship Status for the 2020 year.

Step – 1

You have to enter into official scholarship website.

Through scholarship.up.nic.in the website you can enter into the Official UP Scholarship Website. This URL will redirect you on the Home Page of the UP Scholarship Official Website.

Step – 2

On Home Page you can see the “STATUS” button, click on that button; it will show you two options.

The first option is Application Status 2019-20, and the second option is Important Information.

Step – 3

Now, you have to click on the first option, which is Application Status 2019-20.

Step – 4

Now, the Website page will ask you Registration Number and your Date of Birth. While applying UP Scholarship, after completing the application on the website, they sent a registration number on your Phone number and Email ID. You have to enter the correct registration number and your date of birth on the respective text box.

Step – 5

Now, Click on the Search button, which is right there after the text box of Date of birth. Click on it, and then you can see Application Status on the Website page.

Step – 6

This Application Status of UP Scholarship is available in Printable form and you can print it for your reference.

This website is giving you feature to check the status for all students who have applied as a fresh and renew.

Check the below list, for this category of student can check the Application Status of UP Scholarship Program.

Check Status Pre-metric (Fresh) Check Status Pre-metric (Renewal) Check Status Post-metric Intermediate (Fresh) Check Status Post-metric Intermediate (Renewal) Check Status Post-metric other than intermediate (Fresh) Check Status Post-metric other than intermediate (Renewal)

Eligibility Criteria for UP Scholarship

Eligibility for UP Scholarship is a must, now every student can apply for the UP Scholarship. So this portion is for those who want Scholarship but they don’t know whether they are eligible or not for UP Government.

For those who want UP Scholarship, they must have to pass from below Eligibility Criteria.

Qualification Criteria

For Pre-metric criteria, Students must have in Class 9 or 10. If Student is in Class 9th or 10th then they are eligible for UP Scholarship Scheme.

For Post-metric criteria, Students must have in Class 11 or 12. If Student is in class 11th or 12th then they are eligible for UP Scholarship Scheme.

Candidates who are qualified in the 12th class and they got admission for further study than in the state University, then they are Eligible for UP Scholarship Program.

Domicile Criteria

Applicant must be a resident of the Uttar Pradesh, and they must have issued the Domicile Certificate by the District Authorities. For a Domicile Certificate students must be enrolled in any state school, high school, and University.

Income Criteria

Scholarship Scheme Category Annual Income Upto For Pre Matric (Class 9th & 10th) General / SC / ST 1 Lakh Minority 1 Lakh OBC 1 Lakh For Post Matric (Class 11th & 12th) General /OBC 2 Lakh Minority 2 Lakh SC/ST 2 Lakh For Post-Matric (Other than Intermediate) General /OBC 2 Lakh SC / ST 2 Lakh Minority 2 Lakh

For Post-metric scholarship, Applicant’s family’s annual income is not over two Lakhs, and this is applied for all categories.

For Pre-metric scholarship, the Annual income of the Candidate is not over one Lakhs, and this is applied for all categories.

For other categories or Applicants, they have to submit the relevant document while filling the online form.

So, this is the detailed information about eligibility criteria for UP Scholarship Program. Now, we will dig out details about UP Scholarship Form

How to Apply for UP Scholarship?

Those who have already applied before on UP Scholarship official website, are aware of how to fill the UP Scholarship form? But the following procedure is for those who are appeared for the first time to get UP Scholarship.

Step – 1

First, the Applicant must have to visit the official website of UP Scholarship. By clicking on http://scholarship.up.nic.in/ URL you will be redirected on the home page.

Step – 2

Now, you have to find “Student” Button in the Home page. On the Home page of Official website, on Top Menu bar Student Button was placed, Click on it.

Step – 3

Click on “New Registration” and by click on this button; it will redirect you on the new web page.

Step – 4

When Registration Form will open you have to select your appropriate category. Category would be, General, SC, ST, and OBC.

Step – 5

Now, the Candidate has to fill the given field, It is about the Personal Details, Qualification, and Other Information. Make sure, you have to fill this information correctly.

Step – 6

Now you have to upload the required document that is a must for the UP Scholarship. You have to upload the Scanned copy of the original documents.

Step – 7

This Step is important after filled all information and uploading documents. You have to review all your entered details.

Step – 8

Once you completed the review then you have to click on apply.

Step – 9

In this final step, you can save your UP Scholarship form; also you have to print a copy of the application. This hard copy of the print will help you in future references.

FAQs about UP Scholarship 2020

