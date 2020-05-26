UP Ration Card List 2020: APL, BPL, Find Ration Card No. & Latest News

UP Ration Card List 2020 BPL/APL:

The Department of Food and Logistics of the Uttar Pradesh Government has recently released the list of UP ration cards under the eligible for NFSA. People who did apply for the UP ration cards can be able to check their names in the new ration card list. There are so many people who did apply for the UP ration cards in the past few months. But now, those applicants can be able to check whether they are eligible for the UP ration cards list or not.

Uttar Pradesh’s new ration card list 2020 is recently available for all the people due to the means of the internet. You can be able to check if there is your name in the new list of ration cards online without going anywhere. The state government will be providing Wheat, Rice, and Sugar Rations to all the farmers, daily wage workers, and other state citizens all without charging a single rupee. Yes, the state government is providing a specific amount of rations to the specific number of people for free.

However, there may be many people who still, did not have their names in the new list of the Up Ration Cards. Then they will not have to worry much about it as there is an opportunity for the people whose names were not in the ration cards list. There is no need to worry about it at all because you can easily apply for it online as well as offline. People can apply for ration card APL/BPL in order to get the full benefits of the NFSA Ration Vitran Scheme.

Uttar Pradesh Ration Cards List 2020

The state government of Uttar Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Department did recently announce the UP New Ration Card List 2020. The new and updated list of ration cards will include the name of the people who have applied earlier. All the state governments of the country have now the responsibility to provide foods and commodities to the citizens residing in the state.

So the NFSA Uttar Pradesh govt. is providing the District wise as well as Janpad wise list of the Ration Cardholder. Yes, the list will have the names of ration cardholders that will be getting the benefits under the NFSA Scheme.

It is all happening due to the outburst of the deadly Coronavirus that did manage to kill millions of people. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, most states of the country are following a COVID-19 lockdown. People have been isolating themselves at their own homes while maintaining social distancing all around. So the government is doing whatever it can to help those people who are in need during this crisis.

All the eligible applicants will get the benefit of the Corona Sahayta Rs. 1000 in their bank accounts along with the free food grains. If you happen to be one of the people that did apply for the UP Ration Cards earlier. Then you must be looking for a place where you can find the information about how you can check your names on the list. You are surely searching for it in the right place as we are going to provide you every essential information in this article.

How To Check FCS UP New Ration Card List 2020 Names Online

Well, the Uttar Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Department did release the official list of UP New Ration Cards. The list has the name of the candidates who will get the benefits under the NFSA Corona Help. If you want to check whether your name is in the list of the UP New Ration Card List 2020 or not. Then you will just have to follow a simple and easy process in order to check your name on the list.

Here are the simple and easy steps that you will need to follow in order to check the names on the UP New Ration Card List.

First of all, you will need to visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Aapurti Vibhag FCS.

In order to do that, you must have a laptop or computer that has an active internet connection.

Then you will have to click on “NFSA की पात्रता सूची” link that you can find under Important Link area.

After clicking, the District Wise List of Beneficiary and total Ration Card holed will appear on the screen.

Click on Your Respective District Name Link.

Then you need to select your Town / Area name link.

Click On दुकानदार का नाम (Ration Distributor Name) link.

The complete list of Ration Cardholder will appear as per the Name wise,

Just search your name and click on the Digitized ration card number that is right beside your name.

Then your Complete Details of the Ration Card and NFSA eligibility will appear on the screen.

You can also take a printout of the page for further references.

Procedure To Check NFSA Eligibility of New Ration Card List 2020

The UP Govt. is providing free ration to the BPL and APL ration cardholders. So you will have to check if your ration cardholder name is eligible to get the benefit of the NFSA scheme or not. You can directly check it by visiting the https://nfsa.up.gov.in/ portal and following the simple steps that are given below.

You just have to visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Department

Then you will have to click on “Find and Search” in the Nation Food List.

Just enter your 12 Digit Ration Card number or other details such as District, Area, Town/ Khand, Type of Card, Name and Father Name, etc.

After filling all the essential information, click on the “Search Link” button.

Then your NFSA Ration Eligibility will appear with all the details.

You will need to take a printout and go to the nearest FP Shops in order to collect all free rations.

How To Apply For UP New Ration Cards List 2020

Here are the simple and easy steps to apply for UP New Ration Cards List.

First, visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Food and Logistic Department

Point to the Download Form and then click on the Application Form

Just download the PDF file of the Ration Card Application Form as per your respective Rural/Urban Area

After filling all the details appropriately, you will have to “Submit” it to the respective Rural/Urban Ration Card Office

You will then receive an acknowledgment slip for further references

Also, you will need to visit the Ration Distributor Office after a few days in order to get the hard copy of your new ration card

We hope that all this information seems to be useful for you to understand all the prospect of UP Ration Cards List 2020. If you have any kind of doubt or query then you can visit the help section of the official website.