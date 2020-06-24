UP Police Constable Result & Merit List check at www.uppbpb.gov.in or www.prpb.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh police recruitment and promotion board have declared the UP Police Result 2020 with Rank merit list as well cut off marks check at www.uppbpb.gov.in or www.prpb.gov.in. The final result of the UP Police exam and expected cutoff mark available now. This result is available on the main portal of the UP Police Board. The main portal site of UP Police is www.uppbpb.gov.in or www.prpb.gov.in.

There are millions of candidates are participate in this recruitment exam taken by Uttar Pradesh Police Department, and it declared the exam Result. So applicants can check the result UP Police Constable Main Exam Result 2020 with the latest cutoff marks and Merit List. This process is done via the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Board. Every year large no. of candidates give this UP Police Constable exam. Candidates download this result in PDF format. It is compulsory for all applicants to get 35% in this exam.

Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment 2020 at www.uppbpb.gov.in:

Uttar Pradesh police have declared notifications for recruit the 34716 vacancies of male and female constables & they apply at their Uttar Pradesh Police official website www.uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates have the best opportunity to apply for the UP Police Constable recruitment 2020. Eligible candidates submit their application form in the given time limit.

All details of UP Police recruitment 2020 is in this post. The headquarter of Uttar Pradesh police located in Allahabad. Before applying the candidates should check the eligibility criteria for an age limit, pay scale, Educational Qualification, physical tests & last date of application submission, etc. Candidates also check their syllabus, pattern, subjects, marks & model paper at their official website www.uppbpb.gov.in.

To get complete details about the Uttar Pradesh police recruitment as given below.

Name of Organization: Uttar Pradesh police recruitment and police board

Name of Jobs: Male and a Female police constable

Details of vacancies: Up to 34716 vacancies of male and female constables

Educational Qualifications: Appliers should be 12th pass from the recognized educational board.

Age limit: Age limitation for man applicants have 18 to 22 years and for female candidates have 18 to 25 years.

For male Applicants:

General categories should be 18 to 22 years

OBC categories should be 18 to 27 years

SC categories should be 18 to 27 years

ST categories should be 18 to 27 years

For Female Applicants:

General categories should be 18 to 25 years

OBC categories should be 18 to 30 years

SC categories should be 18 to 30 years

ST categories should be 18 to 30 years

Method of selection: selection process will be based on the written test, personal interview physical standard test, and physical efficiency test

Physical eligibility:

For male candidates: Height – 168 cm., 160 cm. for only ST candidates & Weight – minimum 50 kg

For female applicants: Height – 152 cm., 147 cm. for only ST candidates & Weight – minimum 40 kg

Physical Efficiency Test: For physical efficiency tests all applicants should participate in the Race. For Male candidates 4.8 km in 27 minutes and for female candidates 2.4 km in 18 minutes.

Payscale: payment per month up to Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with grade pay of Rs.2000/-

The application fee for a form: For all categories, the application fee is Rs.200/- only. The fee will be collected through Debit card, E-challan, credit card, and internet banking only.

Official UP Police website: www.uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Sub Inspector – SI Recruitment 2020 Apply for 2064 Posts at uppbpb.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has announced UP Police notification to fill UP Police Sub Inspector – SI Recruitment 2020 as 2064 vacancies for various posts at uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can download UP Police 2064 Sub Inspector Recruitment Notification 2020 from the official website and i.e.uppbpb.gov.in, or you can check out the eligibility and other related details for the given details.

Due to lots of vacant posts, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has decided to announce an advertisement with all required eligibility. They have decided all criteria by job profile so aspirants who are interested in applying they all should have to check out all details and go through it. This recruitment notification is government notification, and that is why the numbers of applications will be in huge numbers it means competition to get the job will more. To get the job, you need a clear whole selection process with cut-off scores.

Here is the updated news for all applicants who are waiting for the UP Police Sub Inspector Recruitment 2020 now they can apply for 2064 Posts at uppbpb.gov.in or they can read details given below regarding the recruitment.

Uttar Pradesh Police Department is going through the hiring process to fill 2064 vacancies for police sub-inspector. As we all know that this is a reputed post, therefore, there are eligibility criteria that need to fulfill by applicants. Nowadays job seekers are more attracted in recruitment for vacancies in a police department, and it results in competition.

UP Police Sub Inspector – SI Recruitment 2020 Online Application Form

Due to high competition, you need to be eligible as mention in the official notification, and also, you need to crack the selection process with up to the mark. You might be excited to apply for this recruitment, but you should wait for it as online applications will start from November 15, 2020, at uppbpb.gov.in.

Detail of Vacancies :

UP Police Sub Inspector Recruitment Sub Inspector (Male) : – 1652 posts

UP Police Sub Inspector Recruitment Sub Inspector (Female) : – 412 posts

UP Police Department wants to hire the best candidates and therefore there they have set selection process in which you need to clear physical measurement test, physical efficiency test, and written test. Candidates selected for the overall performance of a selection process.

Candidates are likely to get a job in a police department and here is the opportunity for all those candidates so one should not miss this opportunity. First, there will be physical measurement test and physical efficiency test and candidates who crack this process with the required cut-off score they will be eligible for a further process that includes a written test and then personal interview and last personal interview. You should prepare well to clear the selection process and according to your performance you will be qualified for the applied post. Here are the criteria that should check out before applying at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Sub Inspector Recruitment at uppbpb.gov.in

In case, you have decided to apply for the post of Police Sub Inspector then check out the qualification requirements and other details that you need to fulfill at the time of submission of the application form. After completion of and submission of application form check out the other updates for UP Police Sub Inspector Recruitment 2020.

police Sub Inspector – SI Recruitment 2020 Syllabus

Notification for admit card, answer key and result along with cutoff marks will be updated. All updates will be available here as per official dates for the same announcement. Here are the details that you should check out before applying.

In Up Police Sub Inspector Recruitment, 2020 total number of vacancies for a male is 1652 and for a female is 412.

The age limit will be different for general category candidates and reserved category candidates. The minimum age of 21 and maximum age is 31 for all general category applicants. 21 years to 31 years will be for other backward class candidates and 21 to 33 years will be for SC/ ST category candidates as on July 01, 2020.

Minimum age to apply, age of candidates must be minimum 21 years and maximum 28 years as on July 01, 2020. Age relaxation will be applicable for all reserved category candidates according to government regulation.

Educational Qualification

To apply for UP Police 2064, Sub Inspector Recruitment 2020 candidates must have cleared graduation degree from any recognized university with 50 percent score.

Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Test

Running For male

There will be a race for 4.8 km, and it must be complete in 28 minutes to be qualified

Running For female

There will be a race for 2.4km, and it must be complete in 16 minutes to be qualified

Height for Men – 168 cm and for 160 cm for reserved category candidates.

The height of Female – 152 cm and for 147 cm for reserved category candidates.

Chest for Men – 79 cm and with pulse 84 cm & for reserved category candidates 77 cm and with pulse 82cm

Application Form

To apply UP Police 2064 Sub Inspector Recruitment 2020 you need to pay Rs.400 as an application fee.

Pay Scale

Sub Inspector (Male) – Rs.9300-34,800 Grade Pay Rs.4200/-

Sub Inspector (Female)– Rs.9300-34,800 Grade Pay Rs.4200/-

Selection Process based on the physical measurement test, physical efficiency test, and written test. If you fail to clear any of the tests, then you will not be eligible for further tests so give your best performance. The selection of candidates will be based on performance in Physical Measurement Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Written Test, Personal Interview, and Medical Test.

1st Step for UP Police Recruitment: Document Verification & Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

2nd Step for UP Police Recruitment: Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

3rd Step for UP Police Recruitment: Written Exam

Candidates who will crack UP Police recruitment process they will get a pay scale as the male will get Rs.9300-34,800 Grade Pay Rs.4200/- whereas the female will get Rs.9300-34,800 Grade Pay Rs.4200/-

UP Police Sub-Inspector – SI Admit Card & Result 2020

Candidates who are looking forward they can apply from November 15, 2020, from the official site and get all updates for the same from our websites.

Official website: uppbpb.gov.in

Name Of Job: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board

Type of Job: Constable

Type of Disclosure: UP Police Results in 2020 Constable Main Exam

Physical (PET) & Main Cut off for Male candidates:

For general category, male candidates must get 282 and above marks

For OBC category male candidates must get 268 and above marks

For SC/ST category male candidates must get 252 and above marks

Final cut off marks for Female candidates:

For General category, female candidates must get 265 and above marks

For OBC category female candidates must get 255 and above marks

For SC/ST category female candidates must get 235 and above marks

UP Police Final cutoff details 2020:

Category Male Female Ex-Serviceman Home Gourd Freedom Fighter General 314.892 182.552 169.786 167.233 191.063 OBC 305.956 210.637 — — 167.233 SC 282.977 225.956 — — 186.382 ST 244.680 167.233 — — 236.169

How to download UP Police Constable Result 2020?

First of all, visit the official website of the UP Police Board.

Then click on the link “UP Police Constable Result 2020”.

Now candidates enter the roll no and all the necessary details and click on the submit button.

Now the result will appear on your computer screen take the print out of it.

Official site: The official portal site is www.uppbpb.gov.in and www.prpb.gov.in.