UP Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2020 Beneficiary List

Recently, the Budget of 2020-21 was released and in this budget, Finance Minister has announced the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2020. Next, we will talk about the UP Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2020. After this PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Farmers are happy that they will get beneficiary services through this Service. Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Farmer will get 6000 INR in three installments. This is the basic line of this scheme, Further we will give you more information about UP Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2020.

About UP Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2020 List of UP Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2020 How to Check UP Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2020 Status? Mobile App of PM Kisan The helpline number of UP Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2020

UP Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2020

UP Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2020 is Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. This scheme is applicable to all states of India. Who are getting benefits of this scheme they can check the status on Official Website.

Official website to check Beneficiary list: https://pmkisan.gov.in/

In this website, you can check Payment Status, and beneficiary lists through Aadhar Number, Account Number, and Mobile Number.

List of UP Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2020

For this PM Scheme, the Indian government has announced to pay for Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in the first week of April. Each farmer will get 6000 thousand in three installments. After the announcement Government has sent 2000 INR to 9 Crore families. In the first week, the Government has paid a total of 16,621 crores to registered farmers.

Many Farmers are still waiting for their First Installment of PM Samman Nidhi Yojana, Government assured to give it before the May ends in three installments. So, this amount will be helpful in hard pandemic time.

Total 2 Installments are paid by the government and Farmers are asked when they will get the third installment. As per the reports, the third installment of the year, 2020 is likely to pay in August or September.

How to Check UP Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2020 Status?

In this portion, we will follow a procedure to check UP Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2020 Status. You know that this scheme is under the Central Government.

Step – 1

If you want to check status then you have to visit the official website. From the below URL, you can go to that website.

Official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: https://pmkisan.gov.in/#

Step – 2

In Website, on Upper bar, you can see Farmer’s Corner Menu, click on “Farmer’s Corner” Then you can see the third option as “Beneficiary Status” click on that button.

Step – 3

The new webpage of this website will open and you can see there Aadhar Number, Account Number, and Mobile Number. Choose one of them and enter it in the text box.

Next, click on the “Get Data”

Wait for some time, your status data will fetch, after a few seconds, you can see your Beneficiary status on the website page.

Next, we will see how to check the status of PM Kisan Self Registered and CSC Farmer online.

Step – 1

For that, you have to open https://pmkisan.gov.in/# and then you can see their Farmer’s Corner.

Step – 2

Click on that Farmer’s Corner, You can see the Fifth Option there, which is “Status of Self Registered/CSC Farmers” Click on that Option,

Step – 3

When the new page opens, there you have to enter Aadhar Number and Security Captcha Code. That you can see in the given image.

Next, click on the “Search” Button

Step – 4

When you hit the “Search Button” then you will get the current status, in the last column of Status, which is Remarks, you can see there the status of your application.

Mobile App of PM Kisan

One year is completed to this UP Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. In terms of completing one year, the Central government has launched the Android Application on 24th February 2020.

Aim for App is to reach Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to more people. Farmers can get most of the information and status on the Android App. Farmers can check Beneficiary Status, Registration Status, and Helpline Number though Android Application.

The helpline number of UP Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2020

Here, we have listed out some helpline numbers and contact details of UP Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Helpline Contacts:-

Phone Number: 011 23381092, 155261/ 1800115526 – These phone numbers are toll-free numbers.

Phone: 91-11-23382401

Email: [email protected]

Through these contact details, you can complain or ask any query regarding UP Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2020.