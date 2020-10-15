[Apply] UP Kanya Sumangala Yojana 2020 Online Application / Registration Form @ mksy.up.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh government is inviting the application from the people of the Uttar Pradesh state. The government has launched the scheme for the women and girl child of the state.

However, the government wants to develop the growth of women in the state. Often the government is launching many schemes for the women and people of the state, and they have t implement this scheme at the ground level of the state.

To implement the scheme at the ground level, the government launched this scheme in an online mode so that the role of the middleman can be removed. Uttar Pradesh state government has launched the scheme named UP Kanya Sumangala Yojana for the development and education of the girl child.

In the implementation of the scheme, the state government will give the cash to the use of the girl child.

Uttar Pradesh Kanya Sumangala Yojana

The Kanya Sumangala yojana is one type of Uttar Pradesh government scheme for the growth of the women and girl child of the state. The government, with the implementation of the scheme, will give the conditional cash transfer scheme for the education and many other expenses of the girl child.

The Uttar Pradesh government will help the poor family and low-income famil of the state by providing them cash transfer in their bank account for the girl child.

The family can inform the government on the birth of the girl child, and then the government will help the family of the girl child financially.

With the help of this scheme, the government will give security to the girl child and also provide support in the development of the girl child.

The main objective of the Uttar Pradesh Kanya Sumangala Yojana

behind introducing the scheme, the government wants to ensure that the girl child will keep safer in the state.

The government will give financial security by providing the cash transfer to the family of the girl child, and they have to use that amount in the higher education, development of the girl child.

The Uttar Pradesh government will help the family of the girl child from their birth to the higher study and graduation level until the girl completes their study. The government will fulfill all the needs of the girl child financially.

Eligibility Criteria of the UP Kanya Sumangala scheme:

The necessary criteria of the scheme are that the person should be a permanent resident of the state.

The financial income should not more than 3 lakh per annum.

In one family, a maximum of 2 girls will get benefits from the government under this scheme.

If in second delivery two twin girls are born, then three girls of a family can be eligible for the scheme.

How to Apply for the Uttar Pradesh Kanya Sumangala Scheme: