UP Jankalyan Yojana Recruitment 2020 – Vikas Karmi Regional Manager 72530 Jobs:

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has been declared the UP Jankalyan Yojana recruitment notification of UP Jankalyan Yojana Recruitment for the post of Vikas Karmi Regional Manager at the official site www.jankalyanyojna.com. There are a total of 72530 number of vacancies. So the eligible candidates can apply for this job. This is the best opportunity to get an administrative job. Candidates can apply for this post on the official post.

The primary aim for the Uttar Pradesh Jankalyan Yojana is to provide energy sources to entire villages and towns. Now the Uttar Pradesh Jankalyan Yojana has released the recruitment notification for the Vikas Karmi Regional Manager posts. So the eligible candidates may apply within a time limit. The last date for submitting the application form is 10th March 2020. So the eligible candidates can check the notification on to the official site.

UP Jankalyan Yojana Recruitment 2020:

The Government of Uttar Pradesh released the notification for the recruitment of UP Jankalyan Yojana Recruitment 2020. There are a total of 72530 number of vacancies available for this post. So the eligible candidates may apply online to the official site. The eligibility of the candidates shown below.

Name of the Organization: Uttar Pradesh Jankalyan Yojana Welfare Department

Name of the Post: Vikas Karmi Regional Manager

Number of Vacancies: There is a total of 72530 number of jobs available.

For Vikas Karmi: Total 72000 posts available.

For Area Manager: Total 455 posts available.

For Senior Manager: Total 75 posts available.

www.jankalyanyojna.com – UP Jankalyan Yojana Recruitment:

Job Category: This is a Government Job.

Job Location: The Job located in Uttar Pradesh State, India.

Age Limits:

The age limits of the applicants should not be less than 20 years and should not more than 40 years.

The upper age relaxation to give the reserved category candidates is as per the government norms.

Educational Qualification:

The applicants must complete their 10th from the Recognized Board.

Application Fee:

The application fee for the candidates pays up to Rs.150/- for all category candidates.

Pay Scale:

For Vikas Karmi: Payment for the candidates per month is Rs.4000/- only.

For Area Manager: Payment for the candidates per month is Rs.15500 /- only.

For Senior Manager: Payment for the candidates per month is Rs.17500/- only.

Selection Procedure: The selection procedure based on the written test and then Interview.

How to apply for the UP Jankalyan Yojana Recruitment 2020?

The UP Jankalyan Yojana has been released the Jankalyan Yojana Recruitment 2020 notification on to the official site. So the eligible candidates may apply online to the official site. Jankalyan Yojana’s Candidates follow these steps to apply for this recruitment as shown below.

First, open the official site at www.jankalyanyojana.com. Then on the Jankalyan Yojana’s home page find out the link “UP Jankalyan Yojana Recruitment 2020” and click on that. Then read all the Terms and Condition carefully given that. Then start to fill the Jankalyan Yojana Application Form and enter the all necessary information and click on the submit button. After that upload your scanned photo, signature, and other required documents. Then complete the payment of the fee application process. Then verify all details and click on the submit button. Save it and take a print out for further use.