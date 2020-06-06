UP Board 10th 12th Results 2020 check at www.upresults.nic.in:

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Education will be declared the result of 10th class and 12th class students in the month of May / June 2020 check at www.upresults.nic.in. The Board conducts the examination for the 10th and 12th class students in the month of February and March 2020. In the board exam approximately above 64.3, lac candidates appeared in the examination. The UP Board result will be announced on the official site at www.upresults.nic.in.

UP Board 10th Class Result 2020:

The students who appear in the 10th class examination are mightily waiting for the result. So one good news for the 10th class students is that the Uttar Pradesh Board of Education releases the result notification on that official site. The result will be declared in the month of May 2020. So students can check the official site regularly and get the updated information related to the Board exam.

In the previous year, girls passing percentage was 88.34 %, boys’ passing rate was 79.73 %, and an overall passing percentage was 86.71 %.

UP Board 12th Class Result 2020:

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Education released the notification is UP 12th Class result 2020 for the 12th class students. Students will exit by checking their Board result, so this is the good news for that student who has appeared in the 12th class examination. The Uttar Pradesh Board conducted the 12th class exam for various stream such as Science, Commerce, and Arts. The examination of the 12th class students conducted during the month of February / March 2020.

At the previous year, girls passing percentage was 95.31%, boys passing percentage was 89.81 %, and an overall passing percentage was 92.21%. The 12th class result and Merit are much important for students to getting admission into the Recognized Universities or Institutions. So the students can visit the official site of the Uttar Pradesh Board regularly and get the latest information regarding Exam Result 2020.

To get more detail about the UP Board result 2020 as shown below.

Name of the Organization: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Education

Name of the Exam: UP Board 10th Class & 12th Class Exam

Important Dates:

Steps for downloading the UP Board Result 2020:

First of all, students log in to the Official site of the UP Board at results.nic.in.

On to the Home page search the result link.

Then for the 10 th class students find the link “UP Board 10 th class result 2020” and click on that.

class students find the link “UP Board 10 class result 2020” and click on that. For the 12 th class, students find the link their related stream such as “UP Intermediate Science 2020” / “UP Intermediate Commerce 2020” / “UP Intermediate Arts 2020” and click on that.

class, students find the link their related stream such as “UP Intermediate Science 2020” / “UP Intermediate Commerce 2020” / “UP Intermediate Arts 2020” and click on that. Then enter the necessary detail and click on the submit button.

Now the result will be displayed on your screen.

Save your result for future reference.

Official Site: www.upresults.nic.in or www.upmsp.nic.in