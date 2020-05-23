UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: When will the results be released, see official information here

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date and Time:

Uttar Pradesh Board is in the final stages of preparation to release the results of the 10th and 12th examinations. According to the information received so far, the work of checking the copies is going to be completed soon. In such a situation, it will not take long to release the result. At the same time, Board Secretary Nina Srivastava has issued guidelines for inspectors engaged in checking copies. He has written a letter to the DIOS instructing that after checking all the school principal copies, keep the copies in school and do not send them to the Regional Board Office.

The board has also said that everyday safety precautions of schools will also be inspected. A time table will also be sent to the regional offices on behalf of the board. In Uttar Pradesh, the work of checking the copies has started in all zones Red, Orange, and Green and the checking work is expected to be completed by the end of next week. After this, the board will soon release the result. Make it clear that no dates have been announced by the board to issue the results and the result dates are only possible.

It is often seen that the website becomes unresponsive as soon as the result is released due to a large number of traffic. Therefore, to check your result first and without any hassle, the student should fill up his roll number and other information in the form below and register with us. As soon as the result is released, the students will be sent their complete mark sheet on their mobile. There will be no need for the internet for this.

As soon as the results are released, the official website of the board will be released on upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, www.examresults.net and other result hosting websites. Students can also get their results on their mobile through SMS. Students should keep an eye on the official website for any official information.