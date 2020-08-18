Univision revives digital campaign to urge Latinos to vote

Univision



Univision Communications Inc., the giant media company targeting Hispanics in the United States, announced on Tuesday, July 14, the return of Vota Conmigo, a nonpartisan campaign that aims to motivate Hispanics who are citizens and meet the requirements to register as voters and cast your vote.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vota Conmigo will focus on digital resources for voter registration and regional vote-by-mail options as the elections are approaching. 2020 presidential election. Univision said in a statement that the campaign will highlight the importance of choice for voters through a series of public service announcements, virtual phone banks, forums and special programming on networks, local radio and television stations, and properties. digital company. Univision is also promoting the use of the hashtag #VotaConmigo to spread the word through social media.

“Approximately 32 million Latinos who are eligible to vote are ready to cast their ballots in November, so we are proud to re-launch our Vota Conmigo campaign to inspire our community and emphasize the importance of voting for lasting change. in the country, “Ron Estrada, Univision’s senior vice president and director of government relations and corporate social responsibility, said in a statement.

Local Univision affiliate stations join the Vota Conmigo campaign with special broadcasts, including a digital forum on Tuesday, July 14, organized by Univision New York by the Hispanic Federation and Latino Justice. Other events include sessions on Facebook Live to inform participants on how to register to vote or update their records, among other topics.

Univision’s dedicated page for this effort allows users to access an interactive tool to register to vote or update their voter registration.