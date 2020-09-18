Univision confirms its sale to two investment funds

Courtesy: Univision



Two US investment funds announced on Tuesday, February 25, that they have purchased a majority stake in Univision Communications Inc., the largest Spanish-language media company in the United States.

Searchlight Capital Partners and ForgeLight LLC will acquire a 64 percent stake from all Univision shareholders, except for the portion of Mexico’s Grupo Televisa, which produces a large amount of Univision’s programming and which will retain its 36 percent stake, the companies said. companies in an emailed statement.

The transaction, whose financial terms were not disclosed, comes at a time when so-called traditional media companies seek to diversify in an environment where the streaming and the contents online they are becoming more popular and audiences are moving to other platforms. In addition, at least in the Spanish-speaking market in the United States, Univisión faces increasing competition from its archrival Telemundo, owned by NBCUniversal, which is about to launch Peacock —Your own platform streaming with content in English and Spanish.

Upon completion of the transaction, veteran media entrepreneur and former Viacom CFO Wade Davis will take over as CEO of Univision to replace Vince Sadusky, who was hired by Univision in 2018 following Randy’s departure. Falco.

Some specialized media estimated the sale at about US $ 10 billion and it is expected to be completed later this year.