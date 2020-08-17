Univision bets on diversity with a new version of ‘Your face sounds like me’

Kany García, Charityn, Angélica Vale and Amara La Negra are the stars that will be part of the new American version of the Spanish program “Tu cara me suena”. The artists form the most diverse cast in the history of Hispanic television in the United States and powerfully feminine.

“I love the fact that there are more and more possibilities for women in this type of format,” Garcia told Efe, who celebrated that it is a jury with women of different nationalities, sexual orientation and color.

“We are also from very different generations and, although we are all known, we have very different backgrounds. I think all of this is going to be very educational for me personally and it will be very entertaining for the public, “added the 37-year-old Puerto Rican singer-songwriter.

Vale is a 44-year-old Mexican actress and comedian, while Charityn, who began her career as a star, is a 71-year-old Dominican national.

A personality is still missing from the panel of judges for “Your face sounds like me,” a program that, according to Univision, will be broadcast in the third quarter of this year.

Amara La Negra has been selected as the presenter of what happens behind the cameras, so it is still necessary for the American television network to reveal who will be the main animator.

A COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY

Since 2018, Univision has been trying to change the face of its cast, incorporating talent outside of the stereotype of beauty that dominates Hispanic television.

It began with an edition of “Nuestra Belleza Latina” that was accompanied by the slogan “without sizes, without limits, without excuses”, which included candidates over 40 years of age, of all ethnic characteristics and of different weights, textures and heights.

For his first season of “Tu cara me suena”, he has kept the concept. Garcia came out of the proverbial closet in 2016 and last year he married his partner, physical trainer Joselyn Trochez.

Amara La Negra, who is an activist in favor of women of all sizes and the Afro-Latino community, has appeared on the Univision screen regularly since January 2019, when she competed on “Mira Quien Baila All Stars.”

“For me it is an honor, a pride and a responsibility as an artist and as a black woman to be an activist and defender of the rights of the Afro-Latino community. I love knowing that through my actions I am making an impact and breaking barriers for the black community, ”said the artist, who combines her role as a television personality with her musical career that made her known.

THE STRUGGLE FOR SUNDAYS

The program will be launched on Sunday nights a few weeks before the start of the audition measurements for the second half of the year.

With almost 50 international versions, the first in Spanish in the United States will present eight famous contestants who will accept the challenge of imitating the image, choreography, singing and dancing of a musical idol.

“The contestants will do their best to look and sing like some of the greatest artists in the world. Their performances will receive points from the jury, until one of the celebrities is declared the winner, ”Univision explained in an official statement.

Amara La Negra and García declared themselves convinced that the experience will be “very fun” for them and for the public.

The Puerto Rican artist declared herself “lousy” as an impersonator, so she would love to learn as much as possible from the contestants and her fellow jurors. Angélica Vale, in particular, is famous for her talents as a characterizer.

Amara, for her part, acknowledged that she would enjoy getting into the shoes of one of the women she admires most in Latin music.

“If I were to compete in ‘Tu cara me suena’ I would love to imitate Celia Cruz, Olga Tañon, La Lupe or La India, they are powerful talented women who lift my spirits,” he confessed.