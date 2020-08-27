Univision bets for the first time on Brazilian soap operas

For the first time in its history, the Univision network will broadcast a Brazilian telenovela in the United States starting next week in primetime at 10:00 pm. The chosen one is “Dulce ambición”, a production that, according to its protagonist Juliana Paes, “represents an evolution of the genre, without losing its essence”.

The main character in the telenovela is a woman named María de la Paz Ramírez. “One of the words I used to define her during my character research was brave, brave, and pure heart,” Paes said during a video call.

“Today phrases like ‘you have too much heart’ are sometimes used as if that were a negative characteristic, a demerit, but that is precisely what is at the center of the story. She manages to build an empire thanks to the power of the heart, of ethics, of good character, ”he explained.

The main message of “Dulce Ambición” is that “there is still room in this world for those who work out of love for others,” added the star, who has participated in highly successful soap operas in Latin America such as “Lazos de familia”, “ The clone ”,“ The way of the Indies ”and“ Wanting without limits ”.

However, it is not the only one. The telenovela, called “A Dona do Pedaço” in Portuguese, also explores the rights of transgender people, the world of Internet “influencers”, the love obsession, the redemption of contract killers, the end of a marriage because one in the couple it was a gay in the closet, the betrayal of children and a contrary love that expands through the ages.

Each narrative knot represents a battle against stereotypes rooted in Latin culture, but for Paes, the production also sends very clear messages beyond the melodrama.

All three actors in the main romantic triangle are “mature.” Paes is 41 years old, Reynaldo Gianecchini 48 and Marcos Palmeiras 57. Although Brazilian soap operas are famous for innovating and exploring dynamics in diverse casts, this is not common, although the actress hopes that it is becoming something “normal”.

“I want to believe it because the dramas of mature life are much more profound and interesting than what can happen to a 20-year-old. The problems of 40 and 50 years are more full of tangles, of situations that give the viewer material to get excited, to create dreams, “he said. “That is something that stories anchored in other generations do not offer.”

“Dulce ambición” was recorded and broadcast last year in Brazil, where it dominated audience measurements and allowed Rede Globo to develop new ways of incorporating advertising into its productions.

It also represented the first time that songs popularized on the TikTok social network, such as “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande, are used in the soundtrack of a telenovela. Also included were “Taki Taki,” by DJ Snake with Ozuna, Cardi B and Selena Gomez; “My Only One” by Sebastián Yatra and Isabela Moner and “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish.

“Sweet ambition” has accompanied María de la Paz from her youth in the city of Río Vermelho until she became the owner of a network of coffee shops and a cake factory. “The Portuguese name of‘ A Dona do Pedaço ’means The owner of everything. The story rested on me and I from the beginning put on the captain’s band (of the soccer team) and felt all the responsibilities of carrying out the telenovela, ”Paes said. “That was a great pressure and even my health suffered.”

The actress and model suffered from migraines and panic attacks in crowded places, as well as a lot of fatigue. Even so, she feels very grateful to María de Paz Ramírez, because the character “enriched” her life.

In addition, she assured with a laugh that it helped her with her diet. “I saw so many cakes, so many sweet cakes that I didn’t want to try them,” he joked.

The pandemic ruined her plans to travel to Tokyo and other personal projects, but she is grateful for the freedom to embrace “the natural look” and have fun with her husband Carlos Eduardo Baptista and their two sons Pedro and Antonio.

The greatest learning has been given by his boys, who “are wonderful with confinement,” he said. “They are driving us crazy, but they have shown an incredible capacity for adaptation and resilience,” he concluded.