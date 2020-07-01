Univision announces the return of soccer and novels on its 2020 virtual upfront

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the media giant Univision Communications Inc. brought together journalists, advertising agencies and advertisers in a virtual event to present their programming plans for the new year, which include lots of series, soap operas, music specials and lots of soccer.

During a virtual event on Tuesday, June 16, Univision unveiled its new scheduling bar for 2020-2021, which includes new series and soap operas (Empire of lies, If they let us, Do you remember me, Forbidden love and Arabian Nights, among others) and various matches in Liga MX, the UEFA Champions League and MLS. Univision also said it plans to televise more than 1,600 live games on its various platforms.

“With a clear mission to inform, empower and entertain the Hispanic community, we are playing a more vital role in the lives of our audience than ever before in these unprecedented times,” said Vince Sadusky, CEO of Univision Communications, in a Communicated before the presentation and added: “We are the recognized leader and source of access for the best content in Spanish anywhere, and we anticipate that we will only strengthen ourselves as we continue to listen to and serve the needs of the Hispanic community.”

Despite being a virtual presentation, the musical-Latin touch could not miss and started with a presentation by rapper Pitbull, interpreting the song I Believe That We Will Win.

Univision took advantage of Tuesday’s presentation to highlight the scope of its properties (Univision, UniMás, Galavisión and TUDN), which the company says reach about 74 million consumers each month, including 75 percent of Hispanic adults, with the 83 percent of its unreached television audience on the top 10 English-language networks. As for the digital issue, the company claims to reach more than 20 million users every month.

He upfront (as this type of television presentation is known) of Univisión’s 2020 takes place at a time when the company is in process of being sold to a group led by former Viacom chief financial officer Wade Davis, who will become CEO after the transaction closes, expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.