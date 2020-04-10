Universal’s Theme Parks Closed Until AT LEAST May 31st Due To Coronavirus [Updated]

UPDATE: Common Studios has introduced their California and Florida areas will stay closed via April 19, 2020. The unique article follows.

UPDATE 2: Common Orlando Resort and Common Studios Hollywood have prolonged their closure via to the tip of May and are planning employees pay reductions as a consequence of an unsure future and date of re-opening.

We’re extending the closure of Common Orlando Resort and Common Studios Hollywood at the least via May 31 as we proceed to reply to present situations and make the well being and security of staff members and company our prime precedence. This consists of our theme parks and Common CityWalk at each locations. The Common Orlando Resort inns have additionally quickly suspended operations via this time interval. We’ll proceed to watch the state of affairs and make changes as wanted, primarily based on steering from well being businesses and authorities officers. As well as, we now have communicated with our staff members at present and have this to share: Caring for our staff members throughout this troublesome and difficult time stays certainly one of our most vital priorities. We’re working laborious to seek out options that additionally enable us to maintain our enterprise. Our staff members might be paid at 100 p.c via April 19, however as we enter a extra extended closure interval, we have to take further measures. Starting April 20, practically all our staff members might be paid at 80 p.c of their pay – and we’ll ask them to regulate their work accordingly. A small group of staff members might be requested to proceed working at 100 p.c and can proceed to be paid at that stage. We have now additionally made the troublesome resolution that we’ll furlough our part-time hourly employees starting May 3. Throughout this time, we’ll totally cowl the price of profit plans for these staff members who’ve them. All of those staff members stay in our ideas – and, whereas we don’t but know when, we sit up for returning them to work someday.

Common Studios Hollywood is closing via the tip of March as a consequence of coronavirus issues. Just lately, the World Well being Group declared the coronavirus a pandemic, inflicting civilians all over the world to take further safety precautions in opposition to the aggressive virus. Amid coronavirus issues, occasions across the globe are being postponed or canceled, together with South by Southwest (SXSW), online game conference E3, and the premiere of James Bond movie No Time To Die.

Common Studios Hollywood launched an announcement following California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ban of gatherings of greater than 250 within the state:

The well being and security of our staff members and company is all the time our prime precedence. Out of an abundance of warning and in response to the steering offered by the California Division of Public Well being, Common Studios Hollywood will quickly shut starting Saturday, March 14. The theme park anticipates reopening on March 28 as we proceed to watch the state of affairs. Common CityWalk will stay open. We’ll present well timed updates as situations evolve.

With a tally surpassing 124,500 instances worldwide, the coronavirus has brought about an upheaval in journey sectors, the inventory market, the well being care system, and the leisure trade. Now, Common Studios Hollywood joins the rising roster of institutions locking their doorways amid COVID-19 issues. Beginning March 14, Common Studios in Hollywood might be closed. Common Metropolis Stroll will stay open, and the long-lasting theme park is eyeing a reopening date of March 28.

House to iconic sights, together with Transformers: The Experience 3D, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Jurassic World – The Experience, Common Studios Hollywood’s resolution to shut arrives on the heels of New York Metropolis’s Broadway theaters going darkish and Disneyland formally closing the park in Anaheim, starting March 14.

