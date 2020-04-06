Universal Sinks Teeth Into Upcoming Tracy Wolff YA Vampire Novel ‘Crave’

Universal has picked up the movie rights to New York Occasions bestselling creator Tracy Wolff’s upcoming YA vampire novel Crave.

Crave, billed as a mystical fantasy with a feminist perspective, follows a human lady who finds herself within the midst of a battle between warring factions when she falls for a vampire prince, Jaxon Vega. He’s a vampire with lethal secrets and techniques who hasn’t felt something for 100 years. However there’s one thing about him that calls to her, one thing damaged in him that one way or the other suits with what’s damaged in her — which might spell demise for each of them. The younger lady learns that Jaxon has walled himself off for a cause. And now somebody desires to wake him, a sleeping monster, and she or he might very nicely be the bait. The ebook is accessible on the market tomorrow, April 7 from Entangled Publishing, distributed by Macmillan in New York.

Wolff is the bestselling creator of 64 novels that run the gamut of business fiction. She’s a former English professor who now writes full-time from her house in Austin, Texas.

Universal’s SVP of Manufacturing Jeyun Munford and Inventive Government Christine Solar will oversee the mission on behalf of the studio.

Wolff is represented by Emily Sylvan Kim of The Prospect Company. The deal was negotiated by Nicole Resciniti, The Alliance Rights Company, and Debbie Deuble Hill at APA.