Universal Extends Park Closures “At Least” Through May; Pay Cuts, Furloughs For Part-Time Workers On Way

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort on Thursday prolonged their closures to “not less than via Might 31,” the newest pushing of the dates on the parks shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic. NBCUniversal additionally stated that pay cuts for many full-time workers and furloughs for all of its part-time staff are coming.

“Our workforce members might be paid at 100 p.c via April 19, however as we enter a extra extended closure interval, we have to take further measures,” the corporate stated at the moment. It added that starting April 20, “practically all our workforce members” will see 20% pay cuts, with a small group of workforce members persevering with at regular pay.

“We have now additionally made the troublesome choice that we’ll furlough our part-time hourly staff starting Might 3,” NBCU stated. “Throughout this time, we are going to absolutely cowl the price of profit plans for these workforce members who’ve them. All of those workforce members stay in our ideas — and, whereas we don’t but know when, we look ahead to returning them to work someday.”

Associated Story Disney Extends Closures For Disneyland, Walt Disney World Parks; Will Pay Workers Through Mid-April

Universal Studios Hollywood, positioned in Universal Metropolis, CA, first shuttered on March 14, whereas Universal Orlando adopted go well with on the finish of enterprise March 15. On the time, the corporate stated it anticipated to reopen March 28. The closures later have been prolonged to April 19.

The closures contain the theme parks and Universal CityWalk at each locations, with the Universal Orlando Resort lodges additionally suspending operations.

All theme parks have been shuttered worldwide because of the coronavirus pandemic, which is nearing 1.5 million complete circumstances and 90,000 deaths worldwide. Disney on March 27 prolonged the shutdown of its U.S. theme parks — Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando — would stay closed till additional discover. It’s at present paying hourly parks and resorts forged members via April 18.

Walt Disney Furloughs Hit Movie Studio, Distribution Will Be Hardest Hit