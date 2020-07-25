Universal cancels its annual Halloween event due to pandemic

Universal’s theme parks in the cities of Orlando (Florida) and Hollywood (California) canceled this Friday the annual “Horror Nights” event that the company holds during the week of Halloween due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This date, which started in Florida in 1991, completely transforms theme parks to create haunted houses, live shows and terrifying attractions for visitors to go out at night and immerse themselves in the spirit of Halloween.

The management of Universal made “the difficult decision” to cancel the event this year in order to focus “exclusively” on visitors who come during the day and on the necessary security measures and health protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to Universal Orlando Resort employees, the park’s president and CEO, Bill Davis, said he was “disappointed” to be forced to make this decision, but appreciated the work done by the teams that were organizing the event. 2020.

“In the past 30 years, the event has grown from its humble beginnings to being known as the best Halloween event in the world for more than a decade,” Davis said.

While the company’s Florida parks reopened in early June, those in California have been closed to the public and it is still unknown when and under what conditions they will in the future.

At the moment, the parks that Universal has in Singapore and Japan maintains the event, although it is unknown if they will end up being canceled.

In Florida, a total of 12,444 cases of coronaviruses and 136 deaths due to the virus were registered this Friday, which means a total of 402,312 infections since figures are available and which positions the region as the third state in the country with the highest number of infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.

California, for its part, surpassed New York and is already the first state with the highest number of infected people, with 430,773 cases, of which 8,201 have been fatal.