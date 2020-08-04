United States studies blocking sale of chips to Huawei: report

Omar Marques / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images



Senior officials in the United States government have reportedly made the decision to push for new regulations to limit the sale of chips to Huawei, Reuters reported on Friday, March 27. The goal of the new rules is to restrict the sale of more sophisticated chips to the Chinese telecommunications giant instead of the more widely available generic chips.

The United States has long alleged that Huawei maintains a close relationship with the Chinese government, raising fears that the equipment from these manufacturers could be used to spy on other countries and companies. The Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei after an executive order issued by President Donald Trump last year, which banned business with the communications company. Huawei and ZTE also deny that their equipment can be used to spy.

Trump has yet to sign the proposed new measures, but if he does, a large number of American tech companies will lose as much business as Huawei, including Apple and Qualcomm. Another company that could be seriously affected would be TSMC, of ​​Taiwanese origin, according to the report.

Huawei declined to comment on the proposal.

This week Huawei unveiled the new family of cell phones Huawei P40, which do not include Google software or applications such as Facebook or WhatsApp, although the company has devised a way to allow the installation of these applications through external sources, through an app called AppSearch.