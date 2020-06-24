United States relaxes the veto to Huawei for the development of 5G

Zhang Yu / China News Service / VCG via Getty Images



American companies will be able to work with Huawei on developing 5G standards, thanks to a new amendment announced by the United States Department of Commerce.

“The United States will not relinquish leadership in global innovation,” United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a statement released June 15. “This action aims to ensure that Huawei’s blacklisting does not prevent American companies from contributing to important activities such as developing standards for 5G,” he adds.

Currently, Huawei is the leading company in technology and infrastructure of 5G networks worldwide, but its deployment in the United States has been slowed due to the veto that the company has suffered for more than a year from the government.

For this veto, Huawei was included in a blacklist of entities “dangerous to national security” and President Trump signed in May 2019 a decree that prohibits US companies from doing business with Huawei without prior government authorization, alleging national security concerns. due to the manufacturer’s close relationship with the Chinese government. On May 14, President Donald Trump extended until May 2021 this executive order issued in May 2019.

At the moment Huawei has not spoken before the new concession within its veto. CNET en Español sent Huawei a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

Huawei phones that would receive EMUI 11, Android 11 [fotos] To see photos