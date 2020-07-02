United States reaches 2 million infections by coronavirus

James Martin/CNET



The United States now has more than 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to recent figures from Johns Hopkins University and the Medicine Coronavirus Research Center, bringing the country to a grim landmark in the global pandemic. As of dawn on Thursday, June 11, almost 113,000 deaths have been recorded, more than 533,000 people recovered and more than 21 million that have been evaluated throughout the country.

The news comes six weeks after the United States reached 1 million cases. In the past two weeks, some 13,000 people have died.

The new coronavirus strain, which can develop into a respiratory disease known as COVID-19, was discovered in Wuhan, China in late 2019 and has spread worldwide. As of Thursday, June 11, more than 7.3 million people tested positive and more than 416,000 died worldwide and nearly 3.5 million recovered.

The United States has seen the highest number of cases and deaths. Brazil has the second highest number of confirmed cases, over 772,000, while the United Kingdom has recorded the second highest number of deaths with over 41,000. A vaccine could come but until 2021.



On Sunday, June 7, more than 136,000 new cases were reported to WHO (the most in a single day so far), largely due to outbreaks in the Americas and South Asia. This occurred when protesters from around the world took to the streets to demand an end to police brutality and systemic racism, following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, expressed his support for the anti-racism movement and urged protesters “to do it safely.”

In March, the United States government closed businesses and required residents to stay home to reduce the spread of the virus. In the last weeks, the economy began to reopen, and many states followed a multi-stage roadmap to open businesses like movie theaters and beauty salons.

With the collaboration of Laura Martínez.