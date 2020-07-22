Unions Call for Greater Federal Aid for Thousands of Unemployed in Hollywood

A coalition of industry arts and entertainment unions and organizations, including SAG-AFTRA, backed a bill to remedy a failure in COVID-19 pre-relief that excluded many industry workers.

The 2020 Mixed Unemployment Assistance Act, introduced by U.S. Representatives Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) and Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park), would end an exclusion that prevented many Hollywood workers from qualifying for federal pandemic aid packages, such as the CARES Act.

Many in the entertainment industry earn a mix of salaries as employees for productions like television shows, as well as income as freelance creators, concert workers, or local musicians. These so-called mixed workers generally cannot earn enough W-2 employees to qualify for state unemployment benefits. The result is that some are losing thousands of dollars in benefits, the group said.

Hundreds of thousands of entertainment and arts workers nationwide have reported fewer hours or job loss as a result of the health crisis. The coronavirus outbreak in March led to a complete shutdown of film and television production across the country, as well as live music and theater recordings and shows.

Help comes when Hollywood tries to start film production, although most of the activity has been limited to smaller teams, with some popular television shows like “The Bold and the Beautiful” being filmed on soundstages. Meeting the security requirements for filming has created a financial and operational challenge for productions.

“Our bill will ensure that mixed workers are no longer excluded from this critical assistance due to the nature of their employment and income,” Schiff said in a statement.

Under this new legislation, an alleged mixed worker who earned at least $ 7,250 from self-employment in 2019 could modify his application to qualify for the pandemic relief program. Federal stimulus payments totaling $ 600 a week at the end of July 25.

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said the bill “corrects an unintended flaw in the CARES Act that resulted in affected artists receiving a fraction of the weekly benefits owed to them as taxpayers.”

Workers affected by the pandemic have received a total of $ 45.6 billion in unemployment benefits in the past four months, double the amount paid in 2010, the worst year after the previous financial crisis, the Employment Development Department said from California last week.

The Authors Guild said its members had lost an average of 43% of their regular income since the start of the crisis. The Freelancers union said more than 80% of its members reported loss of income and job opportunities due to the crisis, and that they depend on government aid in record numbers.

The bill was also supported by the Department for Professional Employees AFL-CIO, Future of Music Coalition, Lawyers for the Creative Arts in Chicago, Music Artists Coalition, the Recording Academy, the Recording Industry Assn. of America and the Songwriters of North America.