Union Bank of India Recruitment 2020 – 208 Specialist Officer Vacancies apply at www.unionbankofindia.co.in

The Union Bank of India is declared the recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Officers of the 208 number of seats on the official site at www.unionbankofindia.co.in. The Union Bank of India announces this notification for the various specialist officers such as credit officers, Chartered accountant, statistician, information security officer, Manager (Risk), Assistant Manager (Risk), security officers, etc. So the candidates who interested in this recruitment posts the can apply on before the last date of submission. The application form filling starts on 25th May 2020.

The UBI is known as the Union Bank of India. It established in 1919 and central head office located at Mumbai. The official site of the Union Bank of India is www.unionbankofindia.co.in. Now, the Union Bank of India contains total of 4200 branches all over India. More than 5.7 crores people connected with Union Bank of India. All the branches of Union Bank of India are 100% comprised. Here the latest bank job opportunity for the candidates to get the government sector job.

The Union Bank of India is declared the recruitment notification for the specialist officers among the 208 number of posts on the official site at www.unionbankofindia.co.in. So the candidates who are eligible for these different positions they may apply on before the last date of submission. The last date for submitting application form is 10th June 2020.

Eligibility for the Union Bank Recruitment 2020:

Name of the Organization: Union Bank of India

Name of the posts: Specialist Officers

A number of vacancies: For this posts, there is total 208 number of jobs available.

Credit Officer: 150 posts

Chartered Accountant: 20 Posts

Statistician: 02 posts

Information Security Officer: 02 post

Manager (Risk): 10 posts

Assistant Manager (Risk): 08 posts

Security Officer: 16 posts

Job Location: The position located in India.

Age Limits:

Credit Officer : Age should be between 26 years to 32 years

: Age should be between 26 years to 32 years Chartered Accountant & Assistant Manager (Risk) : Age should be between 21 years to 30 years

: Age should be between 21 years to 30 years Statistician : Age should be between 25 years to 40 years

: Age should be between 25 years to 40 years Information Security Officer & Manager (Risk) : Age should be between 23 years to 35 years

: Age should be between 23 years to 35 years Security Officer: Age should be between 21 years to 35 years

Educational Qualification: Candidates who applied for this recruitment they must have pass Bachelor’s / Master’s Degree in relevant specialization from any government universities with minimum qualifying marks.

Application Fee: For the general category candidates pay Rs.600/- and for the SC/ ST candidates pay Rs.100/- through the online mode using Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit card or Bank Challan.

Selection Process: The selection process based on first than written test and interview process.

How to apply Union Bank of India Recruitment 2020?

First candidates visit the official site at www.unionbankofindia.co.in. Then click on recruitment tab. Find the link “Union Bank of India Recruitment 2020” and click that. Fill all necessary details and submit it. Take a print out for the further use.

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2020

Official site: www.unionbankofindia.co.in