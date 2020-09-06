Unemployment due to coronavirus: This is all you need to know

Getty Images



If you’ve never lost a job or been laid off, the coronavirus outbreak could have changed that for you.

Nearly 10 million Americans have applied for unemployment insurance during the last two weeks of March. But that figure does not reflect the magnitude or the number of people who are being hit financially by the current crisis. Economists predict that at least 20 million people would lose their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The emergency aid bill from $ 2.2 trillion that President Trump signed in March it is also changing the rules about who is eligible for unemployment benefits and for how much.

Here’s a breakdown of everything you can expect.

What is unemployment insurance?

In the United States, when you are fired from your job, you can apply for unemployment insurance. The requirements and benefits of each state are different. For example, I live in Florida, where eligible residents can claim up to 12 weeks of unemployment benefits of up to $ 275 per week. In this list you can see what the rules are like where you live.

Before the stimulus package was approved, unemployment benefits were meant to temporarily help you meet your needs, such as housing costs, food, and utility bills, until you can find a new job. If you are self-employed and lose clients or businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic, you would not have qualified for regular unemployment insurance.

What does the new stimulus package cover?

In addition to full-time workers, you are eligible to receive benefits as a part-time or self-employed worker, as well as if you are already unemployed or unable to work due to COVID-19. Other people included:

You were about to start a new job and now you can’t because of the outbreak

You collect Veterans or Social Security benefits

Your job was closed due to the coronavirus (for example, restaurants or businesses considered “non-essential”)

You are not working because you have to care for children or other family members who would otherwise go to school

Read here more about who qualifies for the economic stimulus.

How much money will I receive?

The plan will give you an additional $ 600 per week in addition to what you receive through the current unemployment insurance package offered by your state. It will cover you for an additional 13 weeks. That means that in my state of Florida, which generally covers 12 weeks, residents will be covered for 25 weeks. Most states have unemployment benefits that are longer than 26 weeks. The extension would mean they are covered for 39 weeks. Even if you have already exhausted all your unemployment benefits, you can reapply for the additional 13 weeks.

Weekly payments vary by state, but many could see their unemployment benefits more than double. For example, California residents earn $ 450 per week. The additional $ 600 would put your weekly benefits over $ 1,000. Median weekly earnings nationwide were $ 936 in the first quarter of 2019.

What if I got fired?

While a layoff means a job has been closed, a permit is a temporary leave, usually with an end date. Getting laid off is more beneficial, overall, as some employers continue to provide benefits and some form of job security exists. Macy’s, for example, has put most of its employees on leave but is offering them benefits like health insurance “until May at least.”

Unemployment benefits for unauthorized employees generally vary from state to state, but with the new economic stimulus law, anyone who has been laid off as a result of the coronavirus crisis can claim unemployment insurance. Unlike presenting proof of a layoff, suspended employees do not have to show that they lost their jobs.

Is there anything that unemployment insurance does not cover?

If you can work from home or are currently receiving paid leave, you do not qualify for the new unemployment benefits.

In some situations, if you quit your job, you may not be eligible for the new unemployment insurance. For example, if you quit because you’re worried about COVID-19, but your workplace is still open, you may not qualify. However, if you have to self-quarantine for potential exposure, you would be eligible.

The language on this is a bit confusing. The bill is meant to cover those who quit their jobs as a direct result of the coronavirus, but it’s up to each state to determine if you are eligible for benefits. Although most states are beyond their maximum capacity and have trouble handling the high volume of applicants, the only way to know if you will be accepted is to apply.



When and where do I apply for unemployment insurance?

Immediately. Before approving the stimulus package, you had to wait at least a week to receive the benefits. While some states have waived the waiting period, others may still have one in place. Remember that each state handles the influx of unemployment differently, and while you should start receiving benefits as soon as possible, your individual situation and the state where you live could mean that you will receive your money later.

With millions of people applying for unemployment, and many more are expected to do so in the coming weeks, most workers will benefit from this package. If you have no other way to work from home or take paid time off to take care of yourself or your family, filing for unemployment might be the only way you can have enough cash to survive. In that time of need, don’t be afraid to exhaust all possible resources.

The program is established retroactively to January 27, 2020 and runs through December 31, 2020.

How to apply for unemployment insurance

There is no federal system for unemployment benefits, which means that you must apply through the individual system of the state where you live. Find your state’s program here, but keep in mind that each state operates differently. For example, in New York, you can call based on the first letter of your last name: A-F on Monday; G-N on Tuesday and O-Z on Wednesday. If your day is gone, you can call from Thursday to Saturday.

In the last full week of March, the New York Department of Labor received 8.2 million calls, compared to 50,000 it receives during a typical week. Apply in accordance with your state’s requirements, but it’s a good idea to be patient under the circumstances.