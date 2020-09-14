UnDía SinMujeres: Unemployment in Mexico leaves streets, businesses and offices empty

Laura Martínez / CNET



One day after a massive march to commemorate International Women’s Day in different cities around the world, millions of Mexican women fulfilled their promise to hold a general strike on Monday, March 9.

The national call for “a day without women” seeks, among other things, to draw attention to the growing wave of femicides in the country, where according to figures from the government itself, about 10 women are murdered every day. “Here in Mexico it is as if we were in a state of war; we are in a humanitarian crisis due to the number of women who have disappeared or have been murdered,” said María de la Luz Estrada, coordinator of the National Citizen Observatory of Femicide, to The Associated Press.

On the morning of Monday, March 9, Twitter users in Mexico began using the hashtag # UnDíaSinMujeres and # UnDíaSinEllas to share photos and videos of what their respective workplaces looked like without female staff. Other labels that were trending on Monday morning, March 9 were # El9NadieSeMueve, # El9NingunaSeMueve and #ParoNacionaldeWomen

These are just some of the reactions to the national women’s strike …

