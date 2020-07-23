Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: This is how the interactive episode paints in a new trailer

Netflix



Netflix found a taste for interactive episodes. After Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (2018) and from the animated film Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not Steal (2020), now it’s the turn of a special episode of the series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015-2019) titled Kimmy vs. the Reverend and that the platform will premiere on May 12.

The trailer for the special episode shows the kinds of decisions viewers will need to make to move the plot forward and, as a consequence, will define the different endings of the story.

This time Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) will face the man who kept her captive in a bunker for more than a decade, the reverend liar Dr. Richard Wayne Gary Wayne, played again by actor Jon Hamm.

As a novelty, Daniel Radcliffe, star of the Harry Potter films, will bring to life a character named Frederick.

In addition to Kemper, Hamm and Radcliffe, the episode will feature the rest of the stars of the series: Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane. Netflix has not yet provided details of how the proposal’s interactive aspect will work.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend premieres May 12 on Netflix.

