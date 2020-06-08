UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 Apply 807 posts at ssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Recruitment 2020 Apply 807 Various Vacancies at ssc.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Commission has announced UKSSSC Recruitment notification for job seekers that UKSSSC is going to recruit candidates for various jobs at ssc.uk.gov.in. There are 807 vacancies so big opportunity for all so if you are searching for a job in the government department they apply in UKSSSC Recruitment 2020. Here details are given which will helpful to you and for more details you can also go to the official website at ssc.uk.gov.in.

Candidates who engaged in applying should detail like required educational qualification, age limit, application fees, and many more criteria. Here are the details are given from which you can get an overall idea of eligibility.

Name of the Recruitment

UTTARAKHAND Subordinate Service Selection Commission

Total Vacancy: 807 Posts available

UKSSSC Gram Panchayat Vikas Adhikari (VDO) Recruitment 196 posts UKSSSC Draftsman Recruitment 134 posts UKSSSC Seenchpal Recruitment 46 posts UKSSSC Dairy Supervisor Recruitment 06 posts UKSSSC Steno/Personal Assistant Recruitment 176 posts UKSSSC Junior Assistant/Computer Operator Recruitment 145 posts UKSSSC Librarian Recruitment 47 posts UKSSSC Computer Programmer-Cum-Operator Recruitment 5 posts

Educational qualification

Here to apply for this recruitment notification you must have completed your 12th class education from any recognized education board or any other equivalent government reauthorized degree from recognized institute or board. For more detailed information, you can also check out official notification.

Age Limit

Candidates whose age is above 18 years they all can be eligible to apply for this UKSSSC recruitment.

Candidates whose age is below 41 years they all can be eligible to apply for this recruitment.

Age relaxation will be applicable for local candidates.

Application Fee

From General and OBC, category candidates need to pay Rs.300 as an application fee.

Applicants who belong from SC/ ST category are required to pay Rs.150 as an application fee.

Selection Process

Selection is entirely based on the achievement of a selection process. You need to clear written entrance test with required cut off marks and also clear another process. In case if your performance is as per requirement then you will be selected for the post at ssc.uk.gov.in.

Additional qualification is also required which is based on the job profile, and you can check out it from the advertisement also with the pay scale. Here are the useful links at ssc.uk.gov.in.

Official Website: www.sssc.uk.gov.in