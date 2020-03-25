NEWS

UK house price growth slowed in January: ONS

March 25, 2020
FILE PHOTO: Houses are seen painted in various colours in a residential avenue in London, Britain, Would possibly 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (1) – British house price growth slowed in January, sooner than the coronavirus began to hit Britain, after rising at its quickest price in 11 months in December, official data confirmed on Wednesday.

House prices in January have been 1.3% better than a yr earlier, slowing from a 1.7% enhance in December, the Office for Nationwide Statistics said.

“Over the earlier three years, there was a standard slowdown in UK house price growth, pushed primarily by a slowdown in the south and east of England,” the ONS said.

Reporting by David Milliken; Enhancing by William Schomberg

