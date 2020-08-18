UK bans use of Huawei technology for 5G networks

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



The UK government has decided to ban the purchase of Huawei equipment for 5G networks in the European country, the government itself announced.

The announcement states that the UK banned the purchase of Huawei 5G equipment after December 31 of this year and said that 5G networks that are already under construction will have to eliminate “all Huawei components” by the close of 2027.

“After the US sanctions on Huawei and updating the technical suggestions of our IT experts, the government has decided that it is necessary to ban Huawei from our 5G networks,” said Oliver Dowden, secretary of the British government, in the statement. . “By the next elections we will have already implemented an irreversible law for the complete removal of Huawei equipment from our 5G networks.”

The decision announced the week of July 13 retraces what the government said in January. Back then, the British government allowed the partial use of Huawei components. The government had allowed Huawei’s 35 percent stake in the infrastructure and Huawei’s technology could not be used in some sensitive sites.

In a statement sent to CNET in Spanish, Huawei UK said it regretted the British government’s decision. “This decision is bad news for anyone in the UK with a smartphone“said Edward Brewster, Huawei’s UK spokesman.” For the past 20 years, Huawei has focused on building a better connected UK. And as a responsible company, it will continue to support its customers as it always has. ”

United Kingdom se thus fits the United States decision, which since mid-2019 has blacklisted Huawei and prohibits it from having relationships with US manufacturers or companies that use US-based technology. The Donald Trump administration, in the midst of a trade war with China, has singled out Huawei as a threat to national security.

Editor’s note: This article was updated on Tuesday, July 14 at 8:40 a.m. Pacific United States to add Huawei’s position.

