UGC is offering national scholarship for non-NET differently-abled candidates, apply here:

Applications have been sought for National Fellowship for Physically Challenged (NFPwD) candidates. Students who are selected for this fellowship, will have to complete research on being selected, from which they will be awarded MPhil / Ph.D. More than 200 candidates from all over India will be selected for these fellowships. Of the total seats, 15 percent are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 7.5 percent for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in their postgraduate examinations. Interested candidates can apply on the official website ugc.ac.in till 19 June. One student each doing MPhil / Ph.D. and doing research through regular and fulltime mode are also eligible for the fellowship. To apply, candidates will need to obtain a disability certificate from the medical authority.

The fellowship will be for a maximum period of five years. A JRF candidate will get Rs 25,000 as a fellowship and Rs 22,000 for the initial two years. After this the monthly fellowship will be Rs 28,000. Apart from this, reader assistance of Rs 2000 and HRA will also be provided every month.

In addition to public leave, maternity or paternity leave, candidates will get leave for a maximum of 30 days in a year and candidates will also be allowed one year of academic leave. Apart from this, as per the official notice of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the transfer of research place once during the entire tenure will also be allowed. Interested candidates can apply by visiting ugc.ac.in.