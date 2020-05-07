UFC Partners With Chiliz to Release Digital Fan Tokens of Fighters

UFC fighters worldwide will quickly see followers holding their likenesses on digital tokens thanks to a brand new partnership with Ethereum-based sports activities tokenization platform Chiliz.

In accordance to a Might 7 announcement from Chiliz (CHZ), the platform plans to launch digital Fan Tokens of UFC fighters on their blockchain-based app Socios. Utilizing Chiliz’s signature CHZ coin, followers can purchase and promote tokens on the platform in alternate for tickets to UFC occasions, experiences, and associated rewards. Fan Tokens are restricted in quantity and fungible, that means possession may be traded, and the value is pushed by the market.

Picture courtesy of Chiliz

Talking to Cointelegraph, Chiliz CEO Alex Dreyfus stated the partnership wasn’t strictly about shopping for tickets, however giving followers a voice:

“The concept is that (earlier than the pandemic) 99.9% of sports activities followers, like YOU, should not within the stadium and but you’re a fan of few groups. So we provide groups the power to have interaction and monetise their international fan base by creating Fan Tokens and attaching rights, experiences, gamification round these Fan Tokens.”

The CEO reported that over 200,000 folks had downloaded the Socios app to make the most of the CHZ token, however he hopes to see that quantity rise in 2020:

“…we’re making ready a lot greater advertising and marketing campaigns within the subsequent few months to obtain our first million customers. Furthermore, our [publicly stated] purpose [of] “being the largest consumer-facing blockchain-based platform” in 2020 (excluding wallets & exchanges).”

Socios Twitter followers have been equally as enthusiastic, saying the partnership meant “lots of of tens of millions” of new followers.

Tokenizing sports activities worldwide

Chiliz is a sports activities tokenization platform that has already signed offers with main soccer golf equipment together with FC Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid, Galatasaray, AS Roma, CA Independiente, and esports giants OG to produce Fan Tokens. The sports activities enterprise additionally partnered with Lagardere Sports activities and Leisure to get a handhold within the Nationwide Soccer League and Main League Baseball.