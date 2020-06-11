UET admission 2020 – UET Lahore Admission 2020 publish at www.uet.edu.pk:

The University of Engineering Technology is going to declare the notification of UET Lahore Admission 2020 on the official site at www.uet.edu.pk. The UET Lahore is one of the most proficient universities of Pakistan that serving the educational sector for many years. The university provides the various like undergraduate, postgraduate, graduate and Ph.D. level. Recently, it declares the notification of the Admission in the UET. So the interested candidates may apply in UET.

The University of Engineering Technology is known as the UET Lahore founded in 1921. The UET affiliated by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The academic teaching level of UET Lahore is equal to the any adept University of Pakistan because it is adopting the professional methodology by giving care to the practical work and using modern techniques learning. The University of Engineering and Technology Lahore has honored the top engineering universities by HEC 2020 in Pakistan, 54th position in Asia and 35th position in all over the world at www.uet.edu.pk.

The University of Engineering and Technology declared the notification of students to get admission in the UET Lahore at www.uet.edu.pk. The University provides various courses like BSC, BS, BBA, MBA, MSC, MS, and Ph.D. programs at the University of Engineering. So the applicants who want to get the admission in the UET, Lahore the may apply as early as before the last date on the official site at www.uet.edu.pk. The university also invites the candidates for the post of lecturer or faculty in UET.

The candidates who want to get the admission in the UET Lahore they can download the application form on the official site at www.uet.edu.pk. The applicants who want to get admission in the UET must pass the FSC (pre-engineering) examination or its equivalent with a minimum of 60% marks from any recognized board of the country. The candidates who get admission in MSC, MBA, programs they must pass NTS or GAT test with minimum 60% and a minimum 55% marks in BSC, BTECH, or BE. Candidates have to pay Rs.1000/- as an application fee through the bank draft in the Habib Bank branch. To get more details about the Entry Test, Merit List, Enrollment Procedure, Last Date, UET Admission fee structure, registration form, date sheet, UET entry test 2020, eligibility criteria, and more details about the UET admission candidates visit the official site.

How to Apply UET Lahore 2020?

Candidates who want to apply for to get the admission in the UET Lahore they can first visit the official site at www.uet.edu.pk. Then download the application form from the official website and fill carefully and submit it before the last date.

Official website: www.uet.edu.pk