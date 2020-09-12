UEFA would suspend the Champions League due to the coronavirus: report

The most important competitions of European clubs, such as the Champions League and the Europa League, could be suspended due to the crisis of the coronavirus, according to various specialized sports media, including Skysports and the Marca newspaper.

“UEFA is analyzing whether to suspend the Champions League and the Europa League due to the coronavirus,” says British media Skysports. “The high-level figures want the competitions to be suspended because the disease has started to affect several teams involved. Real Madrid had to face Manchester City at the Etihad, in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday (March 17), but the team was quarantined. “

“In the absence of it being made official, the Champions League and the Europa League are also suspended. Next week Real Madrid and Barça were due to play their second leg matches in the round of 16 against Manchester City and Naples,” says the Spanish newspaper Marca .

After these publications, UEFA published an official statement, announcing new meetings to discuss the future of the aforementioned competitions and the Eurocup, which was scheduled to begin on March 26.

“In light of the continuing developments in the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organization, UEFA today invited representatives from its 55 member associations, together with the association’s governing boards. European Clubs and European Leagues and a representative from FIFPro, to attend videoconference meetings on Tuesday, March 17 to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak, “the organization said in the statement. “Discussions will include all national and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020. Further statements will be made after those meetings.”

The League and the MLS also stop

The Spanish soccer tournament, in its first division, also stopped, local authorities reported.

“Given the circumstances known this morning, referring to the quarantine established in Real Madrid and the possible positives in players from other clubs, LaLiga considers that the circumstances are already in place to continue with the next phase of the action protocol against COVID – 19. Consequently, in accordance with the measures established in Royal Decree 664/1997 of May 12, it agrees to suspend, at least, the next two days “, says a statement published this March 12, on the page organization website.

Major League Soccer followed the same path and suspended the start of the United States soccer tournament for 30 days.

“Our clubs today agreed on the decision to temporarily suspend our season, based on advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Prevention, Public Health Agency of Canada, and other public health authorities, so we have acted in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees, “said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in the statement released March 12 on Twitter.

However, according to the Cheddar news account, the tournament could be suspended indefinitely, although it does not cite an official source.

Measurements in South America

Likewise, on March 11, Conmebol reported that it received requests from various confederations in America to suspend the qualifying matches that began on March 26 and is awaiting the endorsement of FIFA to issue a statement on March 12. .

According to the Colombian magazine Semana, one of the most influential in the country, “several governments of South American countries, such as Paraguay and Colombia, made the determination that those who come from Italy or Spain remain in quarantine, so it is logical that suspend the matches, taking into account that the majority of players come from those countries. “

In this regard, Conmebol published several tweets in which it clarifies that, “in view of frequent inquiries about the Qatar 2022 qualifiers, CONMEBOL recalls that this is a competition organized by FIFA and any news in this regard will be communicated through the official channels of the parent entity “. And he added that “it will analyze each case in detail and how it affects their competitions, and will abide by the decisions of the health authorities, always respecting local regulations.”

# COVID19: Given the frequent queries about the Qatar 2022 qualifiers, CONMEBOL reminds that this is a competition organized by FIFA and any news in this regard will be communicated through the official channels of the parent entity. – CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) March 11, 2020

Meanwhile, he clarified that the matches in Paraguay for the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana will be held behind closed doors.

Formula One also seems to follow this path, after the McLaren team reported that it will not compete in the Australian Grand Prix, scheduled for March 15, after confirming the positive of three team members.

Many other competitions in the world of sport in Asia, Europe and America have been suspended to avoid crowds, which compromise the health of the public, players, technicians and those involved in the broadcasts. The last it was the NBA.

On March 11, the World Health Organization reported the presence of COVID-19 in 114 countries, which is why it is officially declared a pandemic. The coronavirus, which was detected in central China’s Wuhan city, has infected more than 120,000 people and caused more than 4,300 deaths worldwide.

