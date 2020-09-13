Uber will suspend accounts of drivers, deliverymen and passengers with coronavirus

Uber



Uber may temporarily suspend the accounts of any Uber Eats driver, passenger or delivery person who has contracted or been exposed to the coronavirus.

The company has announced these new measures on its website and among them says that it will offer compensation for 14 days to drivers and delivery men who become ill, so that they keep the quarantine period for the virus.

“We have a team available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to support public health authorities in their response to the epidemic,” Uber says on its website. The company also claims to be working with experts so that its decisions as a company are based on medical and epidemiological criteria. Uber will also provide disinfectants to drivers and allow Uber Eats customers to ask delivery people to leave orders at their doorstep so they don’t have contact with them.

At the moment, this measure will be implemented in the United States and Uber has not confirmed that it will carry it out in other territories such as Spain or Mexico. CNET en Español sent Uber a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

