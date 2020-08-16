Uber wants to become a more ‘actively anti-racist’ company

Angela Lang / CNET



Uber on Friday unveiled several “long-term commitments” to improve equality and justice, including doubling black representation in leadership positions and taking action to support businesses and restaurants in the black community.

“One thing is clear to us: we cannot just hope that our products improve fairness and justice,” wrote CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in a lengthy blog post. “We must use our global reach, our technology and our data to help make changes, faster, so that we can become a more actively anti-racist company; a more secure and inclusive company and platform; and a faithful ally of all communities. we serve. ”

Uber is among several tech companies that have said they will make changes, as well as pledging funds to combat racial injustice following protests in the United States over the murder of George Floyd by police.

On Friday, April 17, Uber said it would commit an investment of US $ 10 million over the next two years to “advance the success of small businesses owned by the black community by driving demand through promotions and other marketing supports.” UberEats will also extend the zero delivery fee to restaurants in the black community to all of 2020.

Like many of the Silicon Valley companies, Uber doesn’t have a very diverse workforce. In the United States, just 9 percent of the company’s employees are black, according to the most recent diversity report. In leadership positions, those numbers drop even further, with just 3 percent of black people in those positions globally.

Uber said Friday, July 17, that it plans to double black representation in leadership positions by 2025 and will take steps to increase aid to advance the careers of people of color across the company.

