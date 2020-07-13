Uber to cut 3,000 jobs and close 45 offices

Angela Lang / CNET



Less than two weeks after laying off thousands of employees, on-demand driver company Uber is cutting some 3,000 more jobs and closing 45 offices. The news, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal On Monday, May 18, it was revealed to staff via email Monday by Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s chief executive. This is one more attempt by the company to overcome the crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the dramatic impact of the pandemic and the unpredictable nature of any eventual recovery, we are concentrating our efforts on our core mobility and delivery platforms as well as resizing our company to match the realities of our business,” said Khosrowshahi, in a statement. “That led us to make some painful decisions today: We are halting some of our nonessential investments and downsizing our workforce by around 3,000 people, each of whom I personally want to thank for their contributions to Uber.”

In early May, Uber laid off some 3,700 full-time employees, mainly from its recruiting and customer service teams. Uber has seen its core passenger transportation business significantly affected by the pandemic, even as the company has tried to expand offerings like Uber Eats and other delivery services. Thousands of its drivers have also been found to be infected or exposed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. At least five Uber drivers have died from the virus.