Uber suspends taxi booking option in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI (1) – Uber Utilized sciences has suspended the option to e-book widespread taxi suppliers via its app in Saudi Arabia until further uncover, a corporation assertion acknowledged on Friday.

Saudi Arabia is in digital lockdown and has suspended widespread, accredited taxi suppliers as a precautionary measure to forestall the unfold of the coronavirus. It has reported 344 cases of the virus.

“As per the measures launched by the Ministry of Inside, we’re suspending Uber Taxi in the Kingdom until further uncover”, an Uber spokesman instructed 1.

Uber’s ride-hailing suppliers, which are carried out by specific particular person drivers using their non-public vehicles, have not been affected. Meals provide suppliers are moreover unaffected.

