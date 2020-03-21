NEWS

Uber suspends taxi booking option in Saudi Arabia

March 21, 2020
Add Comment
1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Uber’s emblem is pictured at its office in Bogota, Colombia, December 12, 2019. Picture taken December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Image

DUBAI (1) – Uber Utilized sciences has suspended the option to e-book widespread taxi suppliers via its app in Saudi Arabia until further uncover, a corporation assertion acknowledged on Friday.

Saudi Arabia is in digital lockdown and has suspended widespread, accredited taxi suppliers as a precautionary measure to forestall the unfold of the coronavirus. It has reported 344 cases of the virus.

“As per the measures launched by the Ministry of Inside, we’re suspending Uber Taxi in the Kingdom until further uncover”, an Uber spokesman instructed 1.

Uber’s ride-hailing suppliers, which are carried out by specific particular person drivers using their non-public vehicles, have not been affected. Meals provide suppliers are moreover unaffected.

Reporting By Alexander Cornwell; enhancing by Jane Wardell

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Guidelines.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.